Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Modeling mentorship program in Anderson

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

114-year-old Mountain View Baptist Church commits to ‘public partnership’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For 114 years Mountain View Baptist Church has been considered an institution in West Greenville. The church touts itself as a bridge-builder that promotes economic partnerships and community development. But this weekend they’re doing something different to bring hope and solutions to the everyday people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New art exhibition opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new space to have conversations through art is now open in Greenville. Tiger Strikes Asteroid is a non-profit art collective with studios in major cities such as New York, Chicago, LA, Philadelphia, and most recently Greenville. “The focus in New York City or LA...
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

SCC honors 2 with its Wall of Fame

Spartanburg Community College honored S.C. Rep. Rita Allison and former Spartanburg County Commission on Technical and Community Education chairman W. Bruce Johnson with inductions to the College’s Wall of Fame on Oct. 6. “Spartanburg Community College has harnessed its many assets over the course of the past two years...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location

Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville

Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City Council & the Jones Park Situation

Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Church to launch new mental health group

Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Paralympian Amy Purdy on World Mental Health Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday is World Mental Health Day. One celebrity is using her platform to raise awareness for those experiencing a hard time. Amy Purdy is a Paralympian snowboarder who lost both her legs below the knee, her kidney function and parts of her hearing. After being...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster. In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Brewery planned for former cigar warehouse in Greenville's West End

The city of Greenville Design Review Board approved plans for an Atlanta-based brewery to move into the West End. New Realm Brewing Co. will take over the Old Cigar Warehouse on S. Main Street along with an outdoor dining pavilion and covered event area. New construction will take place on the empty lot at the intersection of S. Main and Wardlaw streets and will include minor exterior and full interior renovations of the Old Cigar Warehouse to create a brewery/restaurant and beer garden, according to the city.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar

Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
HODGES, SC

