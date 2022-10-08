ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso

Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
TECHNOLOGY
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin

The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Cardano and Atom Beaten By The Hideaways Huge 600% Monthly Gain, Is This The Best Crypto Investment of 2022?

The week started poorly but quickly recovered yesterday but today, most top coins are down again. Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) are down today and are trading in a range. Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) is smashing its presale and has mooned 600% in just 1 month! This project is taking off and investors don’t want to miss out on what could be the best crypto investment of 2022.The Hideaways has confirmed the price will rise from $0.045 to $0.06 and the presale has entered its final stage so make sure you rush to invest!
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz

Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future

The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinist.com

These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week

Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
MARKETS

