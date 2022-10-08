Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network (ORY), BitTorrent (BTT), And LidoDAO (LDO) Could Help You Get To A 7 Figure Portfolio
It’s no secret that many seek ways to get their hands on a larger investment portfolio. However, with the current state of the economy, finding ways to invest without taking on too much risk can be challenging. However, a few emerging technologies could help you get to a seven-figure...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Can New Fitness Crypto, Runfy Token, Make You x20 Profits Like Ethereum And Binance Coin?
In a wild bear market like this, no doubt, all crypto traders are looking for reliable crypto projects that could give them multiple profits. Runfy Token (RUNF) is a new crypto project championing health fitness, and it has the potential to make its early adopters earn x20 profits, just like the BNB and ETH tokens. Let’s check it out.
bitcoinist.com
India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report – Good Or Bad For The Country’s Crypto?
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Coins That Could Yield Massive Profits In The Ongoing Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox and Moshnake
Online gaming is a sector that has been around for a long time. However, with the arrival of blockchain technology, we are now seeing a revolution in the meaning of online games and gaming platforms. The combination of blockchain technology and online games has birthed a new wave on the...
bitcoinist.com
Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano and Atom Beaten By The Hideaways Huge 600% Monthly Gain, Is This The Best Crypto Investment of 2022?
The week started poorly but quickly recovered yesterday but today, most top coins are down again. Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) are down today and are trading in a range. Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) is smashing its presale and has mooned 600% in just 1 month! This project is taking off and investors don’t want to miss out on what could be the best crypto investment of 2022.The Hideaways has confirmed the price will rise from $0.045 to $0.06 and the presale has entered its final stage so make sure you rush to invest!
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin And Smartphones: How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for more than a decade now, being first introduced in 2009. Many years later, the asset established itself as the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, not to mention popularity. Its market cap currently stands at over $370 billion and despite being down 72%...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
bitcoinist.com
With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future
The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
bitcoinist.com
These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week
Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
zycrypto.com
XRP Flashes Ultra-Bullish Signal As Cardano’s Hoskinson Throws Weight Behind Ripple In SEC Case
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has stated that he believes XRP is a Commodity and not a Security giving some nuance on his stand in the SEC vs Ripple case after being pressured by some XRP adherents. “I’ve always taken a position that most layer 1 protocols aren’t securities,” Charles...
Comments / 0