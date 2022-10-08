Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dottie was born August 18, 1944, in West Virginia, the daughter of John, Sr. and Sarah Chaney Hughes. Dottie worked as a waitress for over 30 years. She worked at Café 422,...
27 First News
Helen M. Wince, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Wince, 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman. She was born May 13, 1939 in Beaver Township, a daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst. A North Lima High School graduate, she married...
27 First News
Daniel R. Marvin, Independence, Ohio
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Daniel R. Marvin, age 69, of Independence, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Arbors at Stow Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. Daniel was born January 18, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Duane C. and...
27 First News
Kathryn (Kathy) E. Shaffer, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn (Kathy) E. Shaffer, 79, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Kathy was born March 25, 1943, in Struthers, to Joseph and Anna (Stroney) Guidos, the youngest of five children. She was a 1961 graduate of Struthers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Beverly A. Mosher, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher 88, of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio, and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on...
27 First News
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed,75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the reunion...
27 First News
Fred Howard, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Howard, Jr., age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on his birthday Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls. He was born on October 9, 1928 in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of the...
27 First News
Amelia “Chick” Pesut, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Chick” Pesut, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Amelia was born December 17, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Phillip L. Cardelein, Sr. and Marietta “Mary” Nardozzi Cardelein and came to Youngstown with her family as a child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Jacob Jeffery “Moneybagg” Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Jacob J. “Moneybagg” Moore will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Known to his family and friends as “Moneybagg”, Jacob, 21, was called...
27 First News
Patricia Teutsch, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Josephine Teutsch, 84, died peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home. Patricia was born June 27, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Benny and Ann Wood Russo. Pat is survived by her husband, George William Teutsch, whom she married December 8, 1962; daughter, Christine...
27 First News
Spaite gets career win 200 in Columbiana win
Columbiana got their first win of the season, and the 200th of Head Coach Bob Spaite’s career Friday night in a 46-14 victory over East Palestine. Columbiana got their first win of the season, and the 200th of Head Coach Bob Spaite’s career Friday night in a 46-14 victory over East Palestine.
27 First News
David L. Alonso II, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Alonso II, 65, died peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Dave was born October 10, 1956, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of David and Barbara Vanscoy Alonso. He was a graduate of Leonard Kirtz School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Ja’Lisa Michelle Lynch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ja’Lisa Michelle Lynch 31, of Youngstown peacefully trasitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Ja’Lisa Lynch was born on September 30, 1991 in Youngstown Ohio the youngest and only daughter of Charles Lynch,...
27 First News
Lloyd Ruble, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Elwood Ruble, 77 of Alliance, left his weary body behind and went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 7, 2022. Lloyd was born on May 3, 1945, the son of the late Ira and Olive Ruble. He was raised in Middlebourne, West Virginia.
27 First News
Marvin R. Watt, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyributes) – Services will be Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Marvin R. Watt, 88, who passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, at Hospice House. Marvin was born September 17, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of George...
27 First News
Shirley Lorene Youmans, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lorene (Anderson) Youmans, 86 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bel Air Care Center in Alliance. Shirley was born in Lisbon, Ohio on March 21, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ellen (Taylor) Anderson. Shirley enjoyed to go bowling with...
27 First News
John A. “Junior” DePasquale, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. DePasquale, Jr., 83, also known as “Junior” and “Pops” to many, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on August 9, 1939, in Lowellville, Ohio to Mary Musolino and John A....
27 First News
Barbara J. Seidita, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Seidita, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born October 14, 1947 in Hubbard, the daughter of Gilpin D. and Vera Grace Tobey Small. Barbara attended East High School and graduated from...
27 First News
Thomas A. Symbolik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident. Tom was a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Charles R. Venglarik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Venglarik, 93, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of September 24, 2022. Charles was born September 1, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children to Michael and Mary (Lukes) Venglarik. Charles was...
Comments / 0