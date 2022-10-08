ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Rogers’ J.T. Miller

By Elena Ramirez
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the Week is the kicker from Rogers High School, J.T. Miller.

He is the first kicker of the year to be named the Player of the Week.

His title was earned after last week’s game. With nine seconds left, he nailed a 38-yard field goal to put the Mounties up against Fayetteville.

Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Fayetteville’s Drake Lindsey

That kick sealed the game after Fayetteville tried to respond with some laterals.

Rogers took down the Bulldogs for the first time in 17 years.

