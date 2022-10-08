ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

Polls offer different picture of Oklahoma’s race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
KRMG

Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll: Hofmeister Holds Edge On Stitt 1 Month From Election

Gubernatorial challenger State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister holds a slight lead on incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to new polling released Friday. The exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, conducted between Oct. 3 and 6, shows Hofmeister with nearly a 4-point lead one month from Election Day. Among those polled, Hofmeister got 46.8 percent of the vote, while Stitt got 43 percent. Libertarian Natalie Bruno got 2.3 percent, and Independent Ervin Yen got 1.3 percent. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that the Hofmeister-Stitt figures are within the margin of error.
publicradiotulsa.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
News On 6

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
okcfox.com

Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
oklahomawatch.org

Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma

When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
