Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Related
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas takes home Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tennis title, Eagles earn district doubles title
When Riya Srinivas went down 40-0 in a 5-3 opening set at Monday’s Mid-Penn girls tennis championships, she didn’t panic. In fact, she had her opponent—Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha—right where she wanted her.
PennLive.com
Isabella Buehrle’s two-goal outing leads Middletown girls soccer past Susquehanna Twp.
In a Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Middletown picked up a 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. Isabella Buehrle netted two goals to pace the Blue Raiders offensively. Teammate Jayla Koser chipped in one goal in the victory. Julia Hughes accounted for one assist, while Keeper Cadence Lines turned away both shots that she faced to earn the shutout.
Quarterback Isaac Sines leads Cumberland Valley’s big play offense in Commonwealth victory at Central Dauphin
If a more elusive and courageous quarterback than Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines exists inside the Mid-Penn Conference, well, good luck finding him. Sines and the Eagles kept converting third downs Friday, some from deep corners of Speed Ebersole Stadium, and picked up a 35-21 Commonwealth victory over Central Dauphin.
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
‘The kid is built for that’: Derek Witmer’s last-second field goal gives Cedar Cliff 24-21 win over Lower Dauphin
When it became apparent Derek Witmer was going to get a second chance to kick for a Cedar Cliff win on Friday night, Colts head coach Colin Gillen had no doubt his senior was going to come through. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Stone Saunders throws for 275 yards, 4 TDs as Bishop McDevitt cruises past Hershey
HARRISBURG – Bishop McDevitt is not an easy opponent for any high school football team but Hershey, riding a three-game winning streak entering Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division clash, appeared ready to challenge the Crusaders in the game’s opening minutes. Hershey defense forced McDevitt to punt...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
Battle of unbeatens: Key storylines surrounding Penn State’s visit to Michigan on Saturday
Super Saturday is almost here for Penn State. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions, coming off their bye week, travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to face 6-0 Michigan. Kickoff is at noon.
Big 33 Buddy Mini Golf Outing: Photos
Present and past Big 33 Buddies and their families were invited to a mini golf outing on Sunday afternoon at Liberty Forge in Mechanicsburg. The second annual event included a free round of golf and meal for all Buddies who were joined by the Boiling Springs High School football team.
auwolves.com
Alvernia Inducts Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Reading, Pa. (Oct. 7, 2022) - Alvernia University inducted the Class of 2022 to its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening in a ceremony held at Alvernia’s PLEX.. The Class of 2022, Alvernia’s 14th Hall of Fame class, included Baseball player Brandon DeWald (2005), Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse athlete Melissa Senick Evans (2006), Baseball athlete Andrew Kirk (2012), Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse athlete Samantha Schoessow Landis (2012), and Men’s Soccer athlete Zach Naylon (2006).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Penn State-Michigan mailbag: Sean Clifford, J.J. McCarthy and the Nittany Lions’ advantage
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State-Michigan. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
abc27.com
Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
York College student athlete found dead in dorm room
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0