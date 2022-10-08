Read full article on original website
WNEM
Mid-Michigan fire chief shares safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week
WNEM
Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital. In total, 27 homes were damaged or destroyed because of the blast. Some residents were displaced, and others were left with unexpected costs to their homes.
Michigan woman charged for spending $1M of mom’s money when she had stroke
Nessel said in 2018, Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator after she suffered multiple strokes and wasn't able to take care of herself anymore.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman bought Florida condo with mom's money after being granted her guardian
SAGINAW, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw County woman was charged with a 20-year felony for stealing more than a million dollars of her mom's money, including nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases. Valda Cork, 59, was arraigned in district court after the state Attorney general charged her with counts of...
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Lighthouse-Inspired Home on the Edge of Lake Huron
Sited on a peninsula northeast of Bay City, Michigan, this spectacular dream house was inspired by the architectural design of a lighthouse. At the top of the lighthouse tower, glass railings surround the 360-degree balcony, allowing views of the lake in all directions. Designed by DesRosiers Architects, the concept of...
WNEM
Saginaw Expungement Clinic
Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. A one-of-a-kind, multipurpose sports court was built Saturday in Flint with help from the community, and some special partners from ESPN. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 9. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 10th
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
abc12.com
Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
abc12.com
Shooting investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
abc12.com
24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County. Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
WNEM
Expungement clinic offers participants second chance at life
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents got a chance at a clean slate thanks to an expungement assistance initiative. “It’s really important that we recognize that people make changes in their life and they’re trying to do better,” said Shanell Boos, from Peer 360 Recovery Alliance. People looking...
Lansing police looking for missing teen
Police are looking for 17-year-old Deonta Williams.
