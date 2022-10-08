ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Thousands of women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate

Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
WTOP

Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs

The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
trazeetravel.com

Best October Events to Attend in Loudoun County, Virginia

Loudoun County, Virginia, is known as Virginia’s wine country and October is Virginia Wine Month, so there’s no better time to visit the region than now. Here are a few wine-related (and other) events to add to your trip itinerary. The month kicked off with the 46th annual...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Fall Turkey, Small Game Hunting Seasons Beginning

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons. “During this time...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

7 Places to See Gorgeous Fall Foliage Outside DC This Weekend

According to the Smoky Mountain Foliage predictor map, DC is still in the patchy foliage category—our peak comes in late October. But some counties within driving distance are approaching peak foliage. If you’re looking for stunning fall views this weekend, here are some places with partial or near peak foliage near DC:
TRAVEL
etxview.com

Student school board member seeks legal recognition

ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KENT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8

Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

