Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Thousands of women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in […]
WTOP
Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate
Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
WTOP
Weekend frost expected for DC suburbs
The coldest air mass of the season will descend upon the D.C. region this weekend and temperatures will be cold enough to concern those with outdoor gardens and planted flowers. A sharp cold front will push west to east across the D.C. area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday...
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
trazeetravel.com
Best October Events to Attend in Loudoun County, Virginia
Loudoun County, Virginia, is known as Virginia’s wine country and October is Virginia Wine Month, so there’s no better time to visit the region than now. Here are a few wine-related (and other) events to add to your trip itinerary. The month kicked off with the 46th annual...
Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead
Together and through a community lens, we can improve the health and wellbeing of our residents without criminalizing addiction. The post Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
Bay Net
Maryland Fall Turkey, Small Game Hunting Seasons Beginning
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons. “During this time...
Washingtonian.com
7 Places to See Gorgeous Fall Foliage Outside DC This Weekend
According to the Smoky Mountain Foliage predictor map, DC is still in the patchy foliage category—our peak comes in late October. But some counties within driving distance are approaching peak foliage. If you’re looking for stunning fall views this weekend, here are some places with partial or near peak foliage near DC:
etxview.com
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
Bay Net
Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
Student pilot from Maryland injured in deadly Virginia plane crash
A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Washington Examiner
Washington hospitals lost almost $2B in six months amidst staffing shortages
(The Center Square) – A staffing shortage is being cited as the biggest reason why hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022. The Washington State Hospital Association put out alarming statistics for the current year at a press briefing. While the...
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
