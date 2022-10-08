ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's Family Says His Teenage Daughter Gwen Died of Sudden Cardiac Arrhythmia

By Ingrid Vasquez, Virginia Chamlee
 2 days ago
TODAY.com

Illinois congressman reveals teen daughter’s cause of death

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten revealed the cause of death of his daughter Gwen, who died in June 2022 at the age of 17. Casten's family issued a lengthy statement on his official social media accounts more than three months after his daughter’s death. In the statement, the family shared that the teen’s cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.
