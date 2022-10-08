U.S. Rep. Sean Casten's Family Says His Teenage Daughter Gwen Died of Sudden Cardiac Arrhythmia

Kent Carter's girlfriend said he used his body as a shield to protect her when gunmen opened fire on their hotel shuttle A well-known realtor and NAACP leader was shot and killed while celebrating his birthday in Turks and Caicos in what police are calling a "targeted attack." Kent Carter, the 1st Vice President of the NAACP Arlington Branch, was riding in a car after going on an excursion on the island Sunday evening, when men pulled up in another vehicle and began to shoot, according to Fox 5 DC. The shooting...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO