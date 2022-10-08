Providence, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Mint Hill, N.C. — The Big I is winning big this season. No. 14 Independence picked up a homecoming win in the Southwestern Conference with a 28-13 over visiting Providence. The Patriots (6-1, 2-1) led 14-6 at halftime thanks to two rushing touchdowns — the first a 3-yard quarterback draw by Justin Little and the second a 62-yard run by Sincere McIntyre. Bookending those two scores were two Providence (2-5, 0-3) field goals by Will Brodie — the first was the only score in a 3-0 first quarter, and the second was made with just 27.7 seconds left until halftime.

