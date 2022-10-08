Providence, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Providence.

The North Kingstown High School football team will have a game with La Salle Academy on October 08, 2022, 06:55:00.

North Kingstown High School
La Salle Academy
October 08, 2022
06:55:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Ponaganset High School football team will have a game with Moses Brown School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.

Ponaganset High School
Moses Brown School
October 08, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Football

WRAL News

No. 14 Independence tops Providence football 28-13

Mint Hill, N.C. — The Big I is winning big this season. No. 14 Independence picked up a homecoming win in the Southwestern Conference with a 28-13 over visiting Providence. The Patriots (6-1, 2-1) led 14-6 at halftime thanks to two rushing touchdowns — the first a 3-yard quarterback draw by Justin Little and the second a 62-yard run by Sincere McIntyre. Bookending those two scores were two Providence (2-5, 0-3) field goals by Will Brodie — the first was the only score in a 3-0 first quarter, and the second was made with just 27.7 seconds left until halftime.
PROVIDENCE, RI
montanasports.com

Waiver denied, Montana men's basketball game vs. Providence Argos canceled

MISSOULA — A men's basketball game between Montana and the University of Providence scheduled for Nov. 14 at Dahlberg Arena has been canceled, UM announced Friday. According to a press release, the Big Sky Conference denied Montana's waiver too add a second non-Division I opponent for the 2022-23 season. Providence is an NAIA Frontier Conference program located in Great Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Autumnfest returns to Woonsocket for Columbus Day weekend

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One of northern Rhode Island’s largest festivals returned for its 44th year this weekend. “It’s something the community looks forward to,” said Judith Sullivan, Chairperson of Autumnfest. Autumnfest, which is held in Woonsocket every Columbus Day weekend, has plenty of family-friendly activities, including live music, food vendors and a fireworks show. Organizers […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
nrinow.news

Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island

Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WCVB

Monday, October 10: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories that rely on the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. And she couldn’t leave town without checking out those pork pies! At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?

In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
