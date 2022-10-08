Providence, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Providence.
The North Kingstown High School football team will have a game with La Salle Academy on October 08, 2022, 06:55:00.
North Kingstown High School
La Salle Academy
October 08, 2022
06:55:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Ponaganset High School football team will have a game with Moses Brown School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
Ponaganset High School
Moses Brown School
October 08, 2022
10:00:00
Varsity Football
