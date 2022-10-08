Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Bronson, Union City and Quincy compete at Hudson Booster X-Country Invite
HUDSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson, Quincy and Union City teams all competed at the Hudson Booster Invitational which attracted cross country squads from 41 Michigan and Ohio schools. The meet was divided into big and small school divisions. In the boys small school meet, Bronson was fifth while...
wtvbam.com
Legg Middle School girls volleyball teams have busy Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls volleyball teams were in action this past Saturday. The 8th grade B team lost to Marshall three games to one. There were four players that were 100 percent at the service line. Takyaa Hughes lead the team with 11 serves and 5 aces. Followed by Aubrey Walkup with 7, Kaesyn Bulter with 6 and Kristain Thornton with 4 serves.
Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
wtvbam.com
Cass County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 Instant Game
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store on East Sherwood Street in Decatur, about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Richard M. Brown
Richard M. Brown, 80, of Coldwater went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coldwater Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Rob Lewis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mason Cemetery in Coldwater.
24-year-old Cass County man wins $500K on ticket bought during lunch break
LANSING, MI -- A Cass County man’s lunch break purchase led to the lottery win of a lifetime after he brought home a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Time 10 instant game. “I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater BPU crew returns home after helping to restore power in Florida
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Three linemen and an apprentice from the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities are back home after they were among numerous crews from around the country who helped restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power for nearly two million Florida residents. B.P.U. Director Paul...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Harold Lee Moss
Harold Lee Moss, 80, of Bronson passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at home after a long battle with COPD. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Matteson Cemetery in Bronson, MI. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
wtvbam.com
Branch County under a Freeze Watch for Friday night and Saturday morning
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for portions of southwest Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio from late Friday night through Saturday morning as the forecast is calling for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. The Freeze Watch includes Branch,...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Exchange Club says 2022 Duck Race raised over $24,000
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Exchange Club has announced that this year’s Duck Race at Waterworks Park in Coldwater raised over $24,000. The event held every June has been a staple in Branch County for three decades. The Exchange Club hosted this year’s event and partnered with...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
wtvbam.com
Female pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle on SR 120 near Fremont, Indiana
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An Angola woman was critically injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 120 west of Fremont. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just before 6:50 a.m. and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road which was driven by 27-year-old Kaylee Phibbs of Bronson.
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday due to threat
Vicksburg Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
