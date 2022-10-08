ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Bronson, Union City and Quincy compete at Hudson Booster X-Country Invite

HUDSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson, Quincy and Union City teams all competed at the Hudson Booster Invitational which attracted cross country squads from 41 Michigan and Ohio schools. The meet was divided into big and small school divisions. In the boys small school meet, Bronson was fifth while...
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Legg Middle School girls volleyball teams have busy Saturday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School girls volleyball teams were in action this past Saturday. The 8th grade B team lost to Marshall three games to one. There were four players that were 100 percent at the service line. Takyaa Hughes lead the team with 11 serves and 5 aces. Followed by Aubrey Walkup with 7, Kaesyn Bulter with 6 and Kristain Thornton with 4 serves.
COLDWATER, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are

The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Bronson, MI
City
Springport, MI
City
Union City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Union City, MI
Sports
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Richard M. Brown

Richard M. Brown, 80, of Coldwater went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coldwater Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Rob Lewis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mason Cemetery in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Martin
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Harold Lee Moss

Harold Lee Moss, 80, of Bronson passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at home after a long battle with COPD. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Matteson Cemetery in Bronson, MI. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in...
BRONSON, MI
wfft.com

Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Coldwater Exchange Club says 2022 Duck Race raised over $24,000

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Exchange Club has announced that this year’s Duck Race at Waterworks Park in Coldwater raised over $24,000. The event held every June has been a staple in Branch County for three decades. The Exchange Club hosted this year’s event and partnered with...
COLDWATER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Union City Chargers#Norton
Kalamazoo Country

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy