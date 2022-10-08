MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Our growing season is essentially over with a Freeze Warning in place until the mid morning hours of Saturday. But with enough sun later on, we'll warm well into the 50s. It won't be as chilly overnight into Sunday with lows mainly in the 40s. Look for temperatures then to modify nicely, into the 70s, by the middle of the upcoming week. But a strong cold front will give us a better chance of precip later Tuesday and through Wednesday as well. It'll be followed by another blast of chilly air for the end of the upcoming week.

