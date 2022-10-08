Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Conference titles on the line in Week 8
MILWAUKEE - So much has been given by the players on the field every Friday night. For some, that could mean their effort will be rewarded with a championship. For others just the opportunity to play is reward enough. With the playoffs nearing, conference titles are on the verge of...
WISN
Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
Greater Milwaukee Today
CMH clinches Parkland title
NEW BERLIN — Like a powerful sleeping giant, the Catholic Memorial football team shrugged off the cobwebs from a sluggish first quarter, gradually came alive and showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Memorial defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 42-14 in a hard-fought, physical Parkland Conference...
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
Milwaukee native runs fastest marathon time ever for an American woman
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
CBS 58
Ups & downs with the temps, rain chances this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--For fall, the weather isn't too bad this coming week. Expect a lot of 60s for highs, but we'll get as warm as near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday with a stronger storm system. This weather maker will bring us on/off showers and some storms into Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday. Then we drop off, again, by Thursday and Friday with the high temperatures only in the 50s. Look for overnight lows then in the 30s, possibly even 20s for some of us by Friday morning. There are signs we could get even colder by next weekend. Stay tuned!
CBS 58
Non-scare Halloween fun back for another year at Mukwonago's 'The Hollow at Phantom Lake'
MUKWONAGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's more fun than fright happening at Phantom Lake YMCA Camp once again this year in Mukwonago. The event is called "The Hollow at Phantom Lake," and it features more than three thousand hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins along a mile-long stretch in a wooded area. From black cats and broomsticks to spiders and hooting owls. Organizers insist this is Halloween magic without the scare, and it's also a family-friendly fundraising event, the biggest one of the year for the camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
October chill to start the weekend followed by a quick warmup
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Our growing season is essentially over with a Freeze Warning in place until the mid morning hours of Saturday. But with enough sun later on, we'll warm well into the 50s. It won't be as chilly overnight into Sunday with lows mainly in the 40s. Look for temperatures then to modify nicely, into the 70s, by the middle of the upcoming week. But a strong cold front will give us a better chance of precip later Tuesday and through Wednesday as well. It'll be followed by another blast of chilly air for the end of the upcoming week.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Andy Braun!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A new face joined us for Ra- Sing & Me this week. Andy Braun says music saved his life. "Music has helped me through some tough times, and I hope and pray my music can do that for you.”. Braun is a WAMI-nominated singer-songwriter with...
spectrumnews1.com
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (10/8)...Art, Drink, & Oktoberfests
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Holy Hill will be thriving with its Art & Farm Market happening this weekend. But wait, there's more...
Comments / 0