Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Battle-tested Braves begin quest to repeat as Series champs

ATLANTA (AP) — With their postseason curse eradicated, the Atlanta Braves have every reason to believe this could be another stellar October. They aren’t lacking for confidence, that’s for sure, after chasing down the New York Mets in a captivating NL East race. Heading into their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves are playing with the swagger of a playoff-hardened team that won it all a year ago. “Experience in the playoffs is huge,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “The only way you can get it is to go through it.”
New York Mets stay alive behind Jacob deGrom, force Game 3

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom couldn't help but ponder his future on Saturday night. With free agency looming and the San Diego Padres taking Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, deGrom said he went into his start in Game 2 knowing that if he didn't pitch well, it could be the last time he pitched at Citi Field as a Met.
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with win over Padres

NEW YORK — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright.Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night."Win or go home," deGrom said. "Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn't want to disappoint."Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run...
