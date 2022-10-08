Read full article on original website
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap
Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap
MSD fell to 3-8.
Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each...
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Fitch scored twice to lead Burlington Township in a 3-2 in over Holy Cross Prep, in Burlington. Holy Cross Prep (4-7) led 2-1 at the half, but Burlington Twp outscored the road team 2-0 in the second half. Ian Brown added on a goal and an assist to the...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half. The N.J. High...
Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1).
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
Haddonfield over Haddon Township- Boys soccer recap
Daire Roddy’s goal in the 10th minute was all Haddonfield would need in a 1-0 win over Haddon Township in Haddonfield. Brady Norton made seven saves to earn the shutout for Haddonfield (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Haddon Township fell to 10-2 and saw...
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
No. 8 Moorestown over No. 16 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Ava Tilger and Sydney Kowalczyk each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-2 win over No. 16 Haddonfield, in Moorestown. Izy Leese added on a goal to the win for Moorestown (10-3). Karlie Warner scored twice for Haddonfield...
West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap
Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap
Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup first round games, Oct. 10
Riley Cross posted four goals and one assist to lead seventh-seeded Oak Knoll to a 7-1 win over 10th-seeded Union in the first round of the Union County Tournament, in Summit. The Royals (11-0-1) will face second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Maris Mcginty added on two goals...
Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap
Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
