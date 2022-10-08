ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River, NJ

NJ.com

Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap

Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Columbia over Mount St. Dominic - Field hockey recap

MSD fell to 3-8.
COLUMBIA, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over North Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

Keegan Mulroony and Tais Pendergast-Fischer each posted two goals and one assist to lead Voorhees in a 4-1 win over North Plainfield, in Glen Gardner. The Vikings (7-5-1) outscored North Plainfield 3-0 in the second half. Ryan Savaryn scored for the Canucks (6-9) in the opening half.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Samuel Annanand Chris Sabin each scored to lead Willingboro in a 2-0 win over Deptford, in Deptford. Hillstreet Jackson made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Willingboro (10-1). Collin Peters recorded 12 saves in the loss for Deptford (5-4-1).
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Haddon Township- Boys soccer recap

Daire Roddy’s goal in the 10th minute was all Haddonfield would need in a 1-0 win over Haddon Township in Haddonfield. Brady Norton made seven saves to earn the shutout for Haddonfield (7-4), which has won five of its last six games. Haddon Township fell to 10-2 and saw...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange over Millburn- Girls soccer recap

Aminata Diop’s goal in the first half was the difference as West Orange topped Millburn, 1-0, in West Orange. Sidda Mitchell had the assist on Diop’s goal for West Orange (9-3-1). Hannah Amoyaw made four saves to earn the shutout. Emma Woros made six saves for Millburn (7-4-1).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9).
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys soccer recap

Quentin Weintraub, Luke Gilhawley, and Matt Sobreiro each scored to lead St. Peter's Prep in a 3-1 home win over Dickinson in Jersey City. Zack Fischer and Simon Yanez each made two saves for SPP (10-3-1). Dickinson fell to 3-11.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne shuts out North Bergen- Girls soccer recap

Iliana Sanchez had a goal with two assists to lead Bayonne to a 3-0 win over North Bergen in Bayonne. Angela Maino added a goal and an assist for Bayonne (9-1-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Emily Karlicki chipped in with a goal, while Caitlin Gaetani made five saves in the win.
BAYONNE, NJ
