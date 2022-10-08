ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, NJ
Sports
Warren, NJ
Education
Sussex, NJ
Education
City
Warren, NJ
City
Wantage, NJ
Sussex, NJ
Sports
City
Sussex, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High Point#American Football#Highschoolsports
NJ.com

Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap

A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken

Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils reveal 2022-23 opening night roster: Who did Lindy Ruff cut and keep?

The 2022-23 Devils roster is here. Coach Lindy Ruff made his final roster cuts Monday, which officially finalized the 23-man crew for Oct. 13 vs. Philadelphia. Several young prospects were sent down to the AHL’s Utica Comets –– especially after an “extra competitive” training camp, according to multiple players –– so the decisions were not easy. Still, Ruff said those players should not be discouraged.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen

GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy