Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10
Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Field Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Oct. 10
Hackettstown field hockey hosts North Hunterdon in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinals — MONDAY, OCT. 10. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Facing its toughest test, Newton outlasts Hackettstown in matchup of unbeaten teams
Newton coach Matt Parzero wanted to find out how his team would respond at the first sign of adversity. Through his team’s first five games -- all wins -- Newton had yet to be tested, with Parzero taking out his starters either at halftime or early in the third quarter of games. That changed Friday night against a fellow unbeaten Hackettstown.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 10
Devils season preview 2022-23: Can Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Jesper Bratt finally push Devils through long rebuild?
Tom Fitzgerald believes this Devils team will take the next step. That’s what he said, at least, right after he signed veteran winger Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract, his pinnacle roster move in a drawn-out offseason. At the beginning of the summer, Devils management watched as...
Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken
Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
A three-time All-State pick, Camden’s Wagner signs NIL deal with mega-giant Nike
One of the country’s premier high school boys basketball players, D.J. Wagner of Camden has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike. Nike announced Monday that it signed five student-athletes to its basketball family. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was also signed by the Oregon-based company.
Devils reveal 2022-23 opening night roster: Who did Lindy Ruff cut and keep?
The 2022-23 Devils roster is here. Coach Lindy Ruff made his final roster cuts Monday, which officially finalized the 23-man crew for Oct. 13 vs. Philadelphia. Several young prospects were sent down to the AHL’s Utica Comets –– especially after an “extra competitive” training camp, according to multiple players –– so the decisions were not easy. Still, Ruff said those players should not be discouraged.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
