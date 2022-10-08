ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed

Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Central Indiana returns to the 70s on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. 4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis. At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in …. Columbus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
WTHR

Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket expires soon

INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players should check their old tickets to see if they could have won $50,000. A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The unclaimed prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Pinners Conference & Expo

Hundreds of influencers and makers are in Indianapolis for the Pinners Conference and Expo! It’s a conference featuring 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. It’s also a show with 200 top businesses providing beautiful options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion and all sorts of other great things. For more information, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Million Meal Marathon to help feed hungry Hoosiers

Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon on October 25. This is a signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, where they hope to bring together thousands of volunteers of all ages with the goal of packing 1 million nutritious meals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Coldest weather since last spring settles in this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The coldest weather of the season has engulfed Central Indiana with locations dropping into the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning! We fell to 35° in Indianapolis, which is our first low in the 30s this season and comes four days later than average. Chilly end...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

