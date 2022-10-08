Read full article on original website
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Lawrence Central's Mataio Russell
Lawrence Central received the kickoff to open the second half against Ben Davis, and a short kick fell to Mataio Russell, who took off 65 yards for a Bears touchdown. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. Lawrence Central received the kickoff to open the second half against...
JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed
Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
Indiana Football Starts Campaign to Stop Gun Violence as Part of NIL Deal
Hoosiers For Good 501(c)3 non-profit and 114 Indiana football players launched their NIL social media campaign last week in support of Stop the Violence Indianapolis to shed light on gun violence awareness in Indiana communities.
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
Central Indiana returns to the 70s on Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. 4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis. At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in …. Columbus...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
Ghost Stories at Washington Park East Cemetery Saturday, October 15th
Ghost Stories at Washington Park East Cemetery Saturday, …. Business owner showing off historic building before …. Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Gas prices spike just in time for fall break. Gas prices spike just in time for fall break. Police seek help finding 2...
Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University
Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket expires soon
INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players should check their old tickets to see if they could have won $50,000. A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The unclaimed prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday,...
Where is Sherman? Pinners Conference & Expo
Hundreds of influencers and makers are in Indianapolis for the Pinners Conference and Expo! It’s a conference featuring 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. It’s also a show with 200 top businesses providing beautiful options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion and all sorts of other great things. For more information, click here.
Million Meal Marathon to help feed hungry Hoosiers
Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon on October 25. This is a signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, where they hope to bring together thousands of volunteers of all ages with the goal of packing 1 million nutritious meals.
Coldest weather since last spring settles in this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The coldest weather of the season has engulfed Central Indiana with locations dropping into the 20s and 30s on Saturday morning! We fell to 35° in Indianapolis, which is our first low in the 30s this season and comes four days later than average. Chilly end...
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
Frosty start to open the weekend, advisories hoisted; Fall colors emerging
The temperatures took a sharp dive behind a late night cold front bringing the fist afternoon since early May to fail to reach 60-degrees. Coldest of the season to start the weekend. Temps Friday afternoon have lowered as much as 20-degrees from same time Thursday. From mid-September levels to early...
