The Hampton Inn in downtown Dearborn has clarified what started a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a 37-year-old man after he allegedly opened fire on hotel employees. "There was some type of dispute with the hotel staff ... it revolved around money," said Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin about the incident at the hotel on Michigan Avenue on Thursday. Shahin noted the victim was a 55-year-old hotel clerk from Riverview who was "just trying to do his job."

DEARBORN, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO