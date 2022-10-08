Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
Alleged murder suspect critically injured after police chase, officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side
A Detroit police officer shot and wounded a suspect on the city’s southwest side. The suspect is reported to be in critical condition. WWJ’s Ryan Marshall is headed to the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting
An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
Detroit News
Detroit police: Armed man in critical condition after being shot by officers
Detroit — A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday by at least one Detroit police officer following a car chase and an armed encounter on southwest Detroit railroad tracks, Police Chief James White said. A police unit had been watching the man's house in the 100...
fox2detroit.com
Off duty Detroit police officer injured after suspects fire at car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An off-duty police officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after an unknown number of suspects approached him while he was sitting in car and began shooting. The scene prompted multiple officers and agencies to respond to the area of Eight Mile and Evergreen early Monday...
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Porter Burks, man killed by Detroit police, seek justice
DETROIT – Porter Burks was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check on Sunday and now his family is demanding justice. Police said the shooting was prompted by Burks charging at them with a knife. Burks’ older brother Damondo Anderson spoke with Local 4 at...
Detroit police still searching for tips that lead to man caught on camera setting fire to house on city's west side
Police in Detroit are still searching for a suspect who they say set fire to a house on the city’s northwest side seven months ago. He was caught on camera dumping liquid on a house and then lighting it on fire.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
37-Year-Old Injured In A Rollover Crash on I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash that critically injured a man. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Schaefer Road on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Detroit News
Dearborn hotel workers engaged shooting suspect over noise complaint. Here's what happened next
The Hampton Inn in downtown Dearborn has clarified what started a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a 37-year-old man after he allegedly opened fire on hotel employees. "There was some type of dispute with the hotel staff ... it revolved around money," said Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin about the incident at the hotel on Michigan Avenue on Thursday. Shahin noted the victim was a 55-year-old hotel clerk from Riverview who was "just trying to do his job."
Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement
Neighbors who lived in the attached unit say that through their shared wall they could hear him knocking and groaning for about 20 minutes every day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
Comments / 1