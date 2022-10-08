ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
Off duty Detroit police officer injured after suspects fire at car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An off-duty police officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after an unknown number of suspects approached him while he was sitting in car and began shooting. The scene prompted multiple officers and agencies to respond to the area of Eight Mile and Evergreen early Monday...
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
Family of Porter Burks, man killed by Detroit police, seek justice

DETROIT – Porter Burks was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check on Sunday and now his family is demanding justice. Police said the shooting was prompted by Burks charging at them with a knife. Burks’ older brother Damondo Anderson spoke with Local 4 at...
Dearborn hotel workers engaged shooting suspect over noise complaint. Here's what happened next

The Hampton Inn in downtown Dearborn has clarified what started a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a 37-year-old man after he allegedly opened fire on hotel employees. "There was some type of dispute with the hotel staff ... it revolved around money," said Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin about the incident at the hotel on Michigan Avenue on Thursday. Shahin noted the victim was a 55-year-old hotel clerk from Riverview who was "just trying to do his job."
DEARBORN, MI

