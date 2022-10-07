ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tinyhousetalk.com

Living Full-Time in Their Unfinished Skoolie

Lex and Liam decided to take on the amazing — and massive — project of converting a school bus into a tiny home on wheels. But what makes their conversion even more unique is that they’ve been living in it during the conversion process!. For a year...
BOISE, ID
BBC

Wimborne House retirement home residents without water for eleven days

Elderly residents in a block flats have been without water for eleven days. On 30 September, the central boiler broke at Wimborne House in Bournemouth, leaving 38 flats without hot water. Glen Donovan, 70, lives in the building and said having terminal cancer means hot water is crucial. The property...
U.K.

