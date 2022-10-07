Read full article on original website
Related
Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house
A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
Gypsum skaters are hands-on in the community’s new skate park project
The town of Gypsum’s skate park is due for an upgrade. Fulfilling an effort spearheaded by local students, the town is bringing Grindline to the rescue. Grindline is a concrete skate park design and construction company dedicated to building skate facilities with hands-on community influence. To kick off the...
Non-profit works to help families affected by house fires
The 1 Life 2 Many fundraiser hosted by Carabelle's Legacy kicked off fire safety week to build awareness, inform the community, and impact the families who have experienced a house fire.
tinyhousetalk.com
Living Full-Time in Their Unfinished Skoolie
Lex and Liam decided to take on the amazing — and massive — project of converting a school bus into a tiny home on wheels. But what makes their conversion even more unique is that they’ve been living in it during the conversion process!. For a year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Wimborne House retirement home residents without water for eleven days
Elderly residents in a block flats have been without water for eleven days. On 30 September, the central boiler broke at Wimborne House in Bournemouth, leaving 38 flats without hot water. Glen Donovan, 70, lives in the building and said having terminal cancer means hot water is crucial. The property...
U.K.・
Comments / 0