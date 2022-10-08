Bus wait times are 'a challenge,' Chesterfield student says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Some Chesterfield families are expressing concerns about busing system in the district.

They claim some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home. Others told CBS 6 they are not arriving until the first bell for the beginning of first period.

Meadowbrook High School student Jullian Mitchell is one of the students who is experiencing this.

“It was challenge for me and all the kids,” he said.

Jullian's mom, Jasmine, has received more than 20 bus delay email notifications just over the last month. Her frustration soon turned to concern when she learned her son was so fed up one day of waiting for the bus, that he ended up walking over a mile home.

“I was completely thrown off and shocked,” she said.

So she reached out to the district again with her concerns about the delays. She said he is missing his appointments after school due to the bus delays. She also expressed concerns about him being late to his first class because of bus delays.

CBS 6 took those concerns to Chesterfield Public Schools. They would not go on camera, but responded to our questions via email.

They stated that Jullian’s bus route is now a double back route. Meaning it takes a first group of kids right after school then comes back and get his group around 3:45 or 3:50 every day. The district says this type of double back route impacts roughly 5% of students who ride the bus.

CBS 6 also learned the district currently has 63 bus driver vacancies. That’s up from the 10 vacancies the district has in July. Administrators attributed that number to increased student population, ridership and routes paired with bus driver resignations.

While the district is actively hiring, the Mitchell family hope the issues will get resolved.

“Hopefully we can come to some resolve for the students because it’s unfortunate and unfair for the students,” Jasmine Mitchell said.

The district shared this information for those interested in becoming a bus driver. Here is what you can expect:

Paid training beginning on the first day of training class

State-approved CDL school bus driver training course provided free-of-charge

Eligibility for a $50 perfect-attendance bonus each month

Eligibility for a $100 safe-driving bonus each semester

Eligibility for retention bonuses

Full-time benefits: Virginia Retirement System, Health/Dental/Life insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, Paid Leave, Employee Assistance Program

