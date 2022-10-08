ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Temple Hills, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Frederick Douglass High School football team will have a game with Crossland High School on October 08, 2022, 06:30:00.

Frederick Douglass High School
Crossland High School
October 08, 2022
06:30:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Shepherdsville, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jeffersontown High School football team will have a game with North Bullitt High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
fox5dc.com

Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC

OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
OXON HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Center, KY
Local
Maryland Education
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Maryland Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Crossland High School
DC News Now

High school student arrested in stabbing incident

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Officials say on Friday two female students at Governor Thomas Johnson High School were involved in a fight in the cafeteria. That’s when one a 14-year old girl, who is a freshman at the school pulled out a kitchen knife. Ashley Smith use to attend Governor Thomas Johnson High […]
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

3 men shot in Shaw, NW DC

WASHINGTON — Three men were taken to the hospital Sunday after they were shot in Northwest D.C. All of the men were found conscious and breathing, according to police, at the intersection of 7th Street and O Street, Northwest in the Shaw neighborhood nearby the Kennedy Recreation Center. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

'Ghost Bike' Ceremony, Memorial Group Ride Scheduled For Oxon Hill Grad Killed While Bicycling

A 'Ghost Bike' ceremony has been announced to be held in memory of a devoted bicyclist who tragically lost his life while riding his bike on Indian Head Highway in September. Kaleab Yehenew was struck by a car on Thursday, Sept. 1, and fought for his life for several days before tragically succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, Sept. 4, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
OXON HILL, MD
Yardbarker

Maryland robbed after refs miss clear offsides penalty on blocked PAT in loss to Purdue

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offsides before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
fox5dc.com

Police search for 2 men in connection with Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON - Three men were injured after a shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th and O Streets. Police confirm to FOX 5 that three adult males were...
WASHINGTON, DC
hillrag.com

Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band

This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy