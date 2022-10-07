ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Bounty hunters charged with burglary, kidnapping fugitive's girlfriend in National City

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Two alleged bounty hunters were charged and a third was missing Friday, accused of burglarizing the National City home of a fugitive earlier this year. Two of them are also accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint.

The missing bounty hunter was identified as Jesse Wagner, 48. State insurance officials said he owns the bounty hunting company Fugitive Warrants. Authorities tried to arrest him earlier this week, but he has not been found. State officials said National City police consider him a fugitive.

Wagner is accused of improperly working as a bail fugitive recovery agent, a job he is barred from because he has a serious felony on his record — a 2006 burglary conviction in San Bernardino County, according to the criminal complaint the District Attorney's Office filed.

Co-defendants Daniel Jonathan Hawks, 43, and Annette Bianca Garcia, 36, were arrested Wednesday. They pleaded not guilty Friday to several charges during their arraignment in Chula Vista Superior Court.

The Union-Tribune was not immediately able to ascertain the names of their attorneys.

News of the case was made public Friday by the California Department of Insurance, which assisted in the investigation. The agency licenses bail agents but not the bounty hunters — or bail fugitive recovery agents — that they hire.

According to the insurance department, a crew of bounty hunters found and arrested a fugitive at his National City home on June 10. After taking him into custody, some of the crew went looking his girlfriend, who was not wanted for a crime.

They found her as the passenger in a car her father was driving. According to the state agency, the bounty hunters pulled them over at gunpoint, illegally detaining the pair in an attempt to find the fugitive's firearms.

The team then took the woman back to the home she shares with her boyfriend. Authorities alleged the bounty hunters also burglarized the home.

Authorities executed search warrants Friday in at several sites in San Diego and Riverside counties.

Wagner and Hawks are accused of taking part in the kidnapping and false imprisonment, and other charges.

Wagner faces more than 20 years if convicted on all charges, not including the additional time he could face for having the 2006 strike conviction on his record.

Hawks faces more than 19 years in prison if convicted. At his arraignment, the judge agreed to allow him to be released from jail but remain under supervision and under GPS monitoring.

Garcia is accused of taking part in burglarizing the home, as well as a few misdemeanor counts. She faces up to six years in custody if convicted on all charges. Garcia remains jailed in lieu of $1 million, and has a bail review scheduled for next week.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

