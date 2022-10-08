ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 26 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV

And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner.  Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
The Independent

Best Amazon device deals in the Prime Early Access Sale: Offers on Ring, Fire tablets and more

Another one? Yes, that’s right – for the first time, Amazon is having a second Prime Day sales event in the same year.The previous Prime Day happened in July and, while we all expected to hunker down for a bit ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, Amazon has instead announced a second Prime Day, taking place over two days in October.Officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, the event will be the perfect opportunity to kickstart your Christmas shopping, and pick up some deals ahead of Black Friday, which takes place in November.You know the score by now – the...
ZDNet

These are the best deals on tablets ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon is gifting us with another Prime Day this year, and it kicks off next week. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale during the October Prime Day 2022 sales event on October 11 and 12, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the two-day event.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
ZDNet

Buy a 65-inch LG 4K TV for $479, get a $25 Target gift card

Looking for a nice living room TV? Target wants to help you out with some great savings. Right now, when you order the 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, you will not only save $100 on the model, but you will also get a $25 Target gift card whether you buy in-store or online. While the TV is listed at $479, it's like getting the TV for $454.
nypressnews.com

What Apple Watch deals to expect on Black Friday 2022

BLACK Friday is an ideal time to snap up a great deal on an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch has been a massively popular accessory since it launched back in 2015, giving users state-of-the-art health and fitness tracking capabilities. 1. This stylish tech accessory also syncs up brilliantly with other...
Parade

You Can Score An Echo Dot For Only $.99! And Four Other Unbelievable Echo Dot Deals Available on Amazon Right Now

Holiday shoppers, get your carts ready! This year, the deals are coming in hot with Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale launching Oct. 12 and 13. Amazon just released their sneak peeks and they are good, people! You'll be able to save up to 55% on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot. So if this smart speaker is on your wish list we found some WTF record-low deals so you can hit the "Buy Now" button with total confidence. Amazon Prime's Echo Dot deals will be sure to wow you!
