Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson responds to Biden’s marijuana reform proposal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has responded to the proposal for marijuana decriminalization made Thursday afternoon by Pres. Joe Biden.
Legal expert: rescheduling of marijuana by the Attorney General would ‘be huge’
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Biden announced he would be pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Frank Snyder, a Professor of Law at Texas A&M University School of Law, joined First News at Four to give his perspective...
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session
One Tennessee lawmaker says she plans to reintroduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana cultivation, distribution and use in the Volunteer State when the legislature convenes in January.
Biden nominee for U.S. Attorney position in East Tennessee causes concerns | Opinion
The Tennessee Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s core mission is to represent and advocate for the interests of the Asian and Pacific Islander legal community. This includes the fair and impartial administration of justice for members of the API community within our state. . TAPABA has heard concerns from the...
Biden calls on governors to pardon marijuana possession. Will Beshear follow in Kentucky?
In a surprising move Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level. And in his address Thursday, Biden called on governors across...
Reaction to Biden’s cannabis pardon rolls in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those who have been there, it’s a relief. “I think it feels great for them. I mean, I can imagine if I was able to get a pardon, it would be great,” Free Hearts legal adviser Keeda Haynes said. “You would not have to continue to be subjected to all the collateral consequences that people are subjected to.”
No Pardons for Marijuana Possessions in Texas, Says Abbott
President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of individuals found guilty of federal cannabis possession charges in a historic step for American drug policy. Gov. Greg Abbott made it quite apparent that such pardons will not be granted in Texas, despite the president pushing governors to follow his example and pardon state possession charges, which greatly exceed those brought under federal law.
Tennessee Physicians Call on Legislators to Reverse Abortion "Trigger Law"
More than 700 doctors sign letter calling on General Assembly to take action on reproductive health care. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care released a letter today calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to reverse the state's abortion "trigger law" that has resulted in a near total ban on abortion in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
Representative speaks out about possible legalization of marijuana
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight for recreational marijuana has reached the Natural State, and one group wants to make sure voting ‘yes’ is not just a vote for a few, but all Arkansans. Over the summer, the group Responsible Growth Arkansas created a petition to get recreational...
