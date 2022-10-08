ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Raumesh Akbari
WKRN News 2

Reaction to Biden’s cannabis pardon rolls in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those who have been there, it’s a relief. “I think it feels great for them. I mean, I can imagine if I was able to get a pardon, it would be great,” Free Hearts legal adviser Keeda Haynes said. “You would not have to continue to be subjected to all the collateral consequences that people are subjected to.”
No Pardons for Marijuana Possessions in Texas, Says Abbott

President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of individuals found guilty of federal cannabis possession charges in a historic step for American drug policy. Gov. Greg Abbott made it quite apparent that such pardons will not be granted in Texas, despite the president pushing governors to follow his example and pardon state possession charges, which greatly exceed those brought under federal law.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
Tennessee Physicians Call on Legislators to Reverse Abortion "Trigger Law"

More than 700 doctors sign letter calling on General Assembly to take action on reproductive health care. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care released a letter today calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to reverse the state's abortion "trigger law" that has resulted in a near total ban on abortion in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.  The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
