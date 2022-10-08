ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

The Community News

Gray working to coach others to greatness

When it comes to high school running backs, Johnathan Gray is considered by many to be the best ever in America. The guy rushed for more than 300 yards and eight touchdowns in a state championship game, for goodness sakes, one of three consecutive titles to which he led the Bearcats. His 205 touchdowns as a Bearcat are more than any high school running back in history and his 10,889 career yards ranks sixth all-time nationally.
ALEDO, TX
High School Football PRO

Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler football team will have a game with UME Preparatory Academy on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound closing playground for upgrades

The town of Flower Mound over the weekend announced that it is closing the Peacock Park playground for weeks to install several upgrades. Beginning Monday, crews will begin working on a new peacock-themed play structure for kids ages 5-12, according to a town news release. The new playground will include three twisting slides, multiple climbing structures, a new swing set and an educational panel depicting the life cycle of a peacock.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Hangover Cures in Dallas

We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Principal Becomes Finalist For National Award

Ten months after receiving a statewide middle-school principal of the year award, a local Texas educator has emerged as one of three finalists for a similar honor at the national level. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is eyeing Colleyville Middle School principal David Arencibia as a possible winner...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

It's not just about 'Frys' at Jack's

When you’re pumping ketchup over your annual Jack’s French Frys fix at this year’s State Fair of Texas (the Fair), you may overlook the menus behind the counter and miss out on some of Jack’s additional dynamite offerings. In fact, some of those are award winners that you may have never tried. Now, that’s a shame. Straight to the line you go to order those long, thin, nimble strips of potato you look forward to every fall.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

