(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO