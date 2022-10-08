ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

9NEWS

1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 7 injured in bar parking lot hit-and-run

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Golden bar early Sunday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a call at 1:43 a.m. of a...
GOLDEN, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday

Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton. Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton. No current...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
hometownnewsnow.com

Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large

(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Buckley Road near E-470, just southwest of Barr Lake State Park. Two pickup trucks, two sedans and an SUV were involved in the crash. Troopers said four people in the SUV -- the driver and three juveniles -- were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 10-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO

