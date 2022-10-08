Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
Brazen theft at Aurora liquor store caught on camera
An SUV crashed into an Aurora liquor store in a daring burglary and it was all caught on video.
1 dead, 7 injured in bar parking lot hit-and-run
GOLDEN, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after one person was killed and seven others were injured in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Golden bar early Sunday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a call at 1:43 a.m. of a...
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
Man hit and killed by driver, 7 others injured in Golden
An altercation that broke out at a bar in Golden early Sunday morning quickly turned violent when a vehicle was driven through a crowd of people, leaving one person dead and several others in the hospital.
Westword
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday
Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
11-year-old saves brother after alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street on Sunday.
1 dead in early morning 2-vehicle crash in Thornton
The crash happened at the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street around 1:28 a.m. on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing hit-and-run in Speer neighborhood
Denver police have arrested the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run near 6th Avenue and Grant Street early Saturday morning.
Investigation launched after man found dead in Capitol Hill apartment
An investigation has been launched by Denver police after officers discovered a dead man in his own apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday.
Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will approve a $50,000 settlement Monday with a man falsely accused of robbing two banks. Steven Christopher Talley sued the City and County of Denver, Police Sgt. Marco Martinez, and Officers John Ruddy, and James Bradley in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Case No. 1:16-cv-02327-JLK.
KKTV
Colorado police ask for help finding woman last seen in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Saturday searching for a woman last seen Friday in Thornton. Debra Devult was last seen on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. wearing a long blue coat and walking on York Street in Thornton. No current...
‘We don’t have a chance against cars’; Denver cyclist looking for driver who fled hit-and-run
Denver cyclist, Jim Hamilton, is thankful to be alive after he said he was hit by a car around 5:45 Tuesday morning at the intersection of East 16th Avenue and Syracuse Street.
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
Crash in Capitol Hill neighborhood leaves pedestrian seriously injured
A crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian has left part of Corona Street closed Saturday evening.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Report: One plane in midair collision over Boulder County wasn’t transmitting signal
Investigators said one of the two planes involved in a midair collision over Boulder County that killed three people was not transmitting the proper signals required for that airspace. Emergency crews responded to a report of a plane crash at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 in the area of North 95th...
hometownnewsnow.com
Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large
(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Buckley Road near E-470, just southwest of Barr Lake State Park. Two pickup trucks, two sedans and an SUV were involved in the crash. Troopers said four people in the SUV -- the driver and three juveniles -- were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 10-year-old child, suffered life-threatening injuries.
