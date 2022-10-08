Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Man dead after vehicle drives off Maplecrest Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after driving off Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven police officer on patrol found a vehicle off the road and in a tree line in the 6100 block of SR 930. Police say the man driving...
WISH-TV
Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Officer finds car off New Haven road; driver dead
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed in a crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven officer noticed a vehicle off the road near a line of trees in the area of Maplecrest Road and S.R. 930. The officer checked the vehicle and found a man inside, unresponsive, and suffering from injuries, according to police.
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
Police: 2 car crash causes life-threatening injuries
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of S Lafayette St & E Paulding Rd.
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty after OWI crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has pleaded guilty after being arrested for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle. Henry, 70, had his initial hearing waived and quickly took a plea agreement in the case. He’ll now be sentenced on Nov. 7.
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash
The 70-year-old mayor read a statement to reporters, apologizing for a "poor decision" to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a local event Saturday. Henry says, "I will be held accountable."
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
max983.net
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Marshall County
Two Argos residents were arrested Thursday, October 6 on several drug charges. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with K9 Diesel, assisted Indiana Department of Corrections parole agents with an investigation at a home in the 17000 block of Kenilworth Road in Argos at approximately 6 p.m. ET. The...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
95.3 MNC
Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died
The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
WISH-TV
Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area. The jury found 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of 63-year-old William Jeffrey Kintzel of South Whitley.
