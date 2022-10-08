NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed in a crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven officer noticed a vehicle off the road near a line of trees in the area of Maplecrest Road and S.R. 930. The officer checked the vehicle and found a man inside, unresponsive, and suffering from injuries, according to police.

NEW HAVEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO