ATLANTA (AP) — With their postseason curse eradicated, the Atlanta Braves have every reason to believe this could be another stellar October. They aren’t lacking for confidence, that’s for sure, after chasing down the New York Mets in a captivating NL East race. Heading into their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves are playing with the swagger of a playoff-hardened team that won it all a year ago. “Experience in the playoffs is huge,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “The only way you can get it is to go through it.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO