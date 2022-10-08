ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Soccer PRO

Reidsville, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Stokes High School soccer team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
FOX8 News

Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Providence Grove vs. Randleman is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Oak Grove vs. North Davidson Western Alamance vs. Williams […]
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 8 (Part 1)

WELCOME, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Oak Grove 30, North Davidson 14. South Davidson 8, Thomasville 26. Southwest Guilford 0, Southeast Guilford...
phspagesbypage.com

Double Fame: Page Gets a New Football Field and Airtime on Jared and Katie

Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WXII 12

Officers respond to fighting at youth football game in Winston-Salem, investigation underway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
News Argus

3824-B Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
thestokesnews.com

Winston-Salem Chief of Police honored

Nationally recognized speaker and author, Nedra Tawwab, will be speaking at the Living Your Best Life Speaker Series at the Benton Convention Center in Winson-Salem. (Submitted Photo) Trellis Supportive Care is pleased to announce Winston-Salem’s Chief of Police, Catrina Thompson, as the 2022 Best Life Leadership Award recipient for the...
FOX8 News

Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
WNCT

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
