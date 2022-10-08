Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Reidsville, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The West Stokes High School soccer team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Highlights from Week 8 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Providence Grove vs. Randleman is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Oak Grove vs. North Davidson Western Alamance vs. Williams […]
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 8 (Part 1)
WELCOME, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Oak Grove 30, North Davidson 14. South Davidson 8, Thomasville 26. Southwest Guilford 0, Southeast Guilford...
phspagesbypage.com
Double Fame: Page Gets a New Football Field and Airtime on Jared and Katie
Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
wbtw.com
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at...
Person hit in the head with sledgehammer prop during massive affray at NC youth football game
Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning.
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
WXII 12
Officers respond to fighting at youth football game in Winston-Salem, investigation underway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fight between multiple people at a youth football game Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road at 11:14 a.m. in regards to multiple people fighting at the game. They found several people still arguing and fighting upon arrival. Police said while officers responded, they received additional calls stating some people had guns and another person was hitting people with a hammer on the field.
I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street closed in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street is closed due to a crash involving injuries. The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The call reporting the crash came in around 6:18 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route. The […]
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
News Argus
3824-B Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
thestokesnews.com
Winston-Salem Chief of Police honored
Nationally recognized speaker and author, Nedra Tawwab, will be speaking at the Living Your Best Life Speaker Series at the Benton Convention Center in Winson-Salem. (Submitted Photo) Trellis Supportive Care is pleased to announce Winston-Salem’s Chief of Police, Catrina Thompson, as the 2022 Best Life Leadership Award recipient for the...
Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
North Wilkesboro Speedway - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS - Materials and Construction
Choate Construction Company has been selected as the Design Builder by Wilkes County and is seeking to pre-qualify construction trade and specialty contractors to submit bids for furnishing labor, materials, equipment and tools for the North Wilkesboro Speedway Project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. PROJECT DESCRIPTION:. The County of Wilkes...
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Comments / 0