Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO