ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

Polls offer different picture of Oklahoma’s race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll: Hofmeister Holds Edge On Stitt 1 Month From Election

Gubernatorial challenger State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister holds a slight lead on incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to new polling released Friday. The exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, conducted between Oct. 3 and 6, shows Hofmeister with nearly a 4-point lead one month from Election Day. Among those polled, Hofmeister got 46.8 percent of the vote, while Stitt got 43 percent. Libertarian Natalie Bruno got 2.3 percent, and Independent Ervin Yen got 1.3 percent. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that the Hofmeister-Stitt figures are within the margin of error.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Arizona gubernatorial nominees paint each other as abortion extremists

Arizona’s gubernatorial nominees sparred over abortion on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, painting each other as extremists on the issue. Former television news anchor Kari Lake (R) and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) are locked in a close contest for Arizona’s governorship, and both sat down with guest moderator Major Garrett for separate interviews with a month to go until the election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chris Powell
Person
Matt Pinnell
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

The Hot Seat: Veteran Healthcare, Pilot Program

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in this week’s The Hot Seat by the former director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Pete Reed. The two discussed veteran healthcare as well as a program that is seeking to improve healthcare for veterans in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy