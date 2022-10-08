ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemlock, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Hemlock, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Hemlock, MI
City
Carrollton Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Saginaw News

You vote, we go: Choose which Saginaw/Bay City Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos

There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams in the Saginaw and Bay City area continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is open for business. Check out the five games on this week’s poll and vote for your favorite, and MLive will send a photographer to the winning game. MLive.com subscribers will receive free downloads on all of the high-resolution photographs.
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Football beats Alma 42 – 7

On the annual Homecoming game, the Eagles hosted the Alma Panthers and won a 42 – 7 Tri-Valley 8 contest. Frankenmuth took the opening possession of the game 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a Aiden Hoard to Sam Barger 35 yard TD pass play and Will Soulliere would add the first of his 6 PAT’s for the game. On Alma’s ensuing possession, the Eagles forced a punt and the offense went back to work. Barger would conclude the Eagles next drive of 79 yards with a 1 yard TD run at the 2:11 mark of the 1st quarter for a 14 – 0 lead. With 56 seconds remaining in the 1st half, Hoard would connect with Hunter Bernthal on a 12 yard pass giving the Eagles a 21 – 0 lead going into halftime. Frankenmuth would add two 3rd quarter scores with a Carson Knoll 5 yard run and Zak Andrews 28 yard scamper. The lone 4th quarter score was a Bernthal 13 yard run. Alma would spoil the Eagles shutout bid, scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the game on a 36 yard TD pass. The Eagle defense was steller throuhgout the game with six quarterback sacks and limiting the Panthers to 81 yards of offense. Colin Main was the leading tackler with 6 and Brendan Marker recovered a fumble. Frankenmuth offense tallied 420 yards of offense with 158 yards passing and 262 rushing. Barger was the leading rusher with 83 yards on 8 attempts and Griffin Barker followed with 79 yards rushing. Hoard was 7 of 14 passing to five different recievers. The win assures the Eagles at least a share of the Tri-Valley 8 and with a win next week against the Garber Dukes would give them an outright championship.
ALMA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hemlock High School
The Saginaw News

No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again

For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox17

Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
FRANKFORT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues

The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
idesignarch.com

Stunning Lighthouse-Inspired Home on the Edge of Lake Huron

Sited on a peninsula northeast of Bay City, Michigan, this spectacular dream house was inspired by the architectural design of a lighthouse. At the top of the lighthouse tower, glass railings surround the 360-degree balcony, allowing views of the lake in all directions. Designed by DesRosiers Architects, the concept of...
BAY CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
MICHIGAN STATE
audioinkradio.com

Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’

Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
SAGINAW, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy