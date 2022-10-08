Read full article on original website
St. Charles football program sends dominating teams to Saginaw Hall of Fame
For a five-year span, St. Charles football was the toast of Saginaw County and the entire state. The Bulldogs had two different coaches but one mindset from 1961 through 1965, with the program putting together a 43-1-1 record during that span. The five-year run included a 31-game unbeaten streak and the mythical Class C state title in 1963.
Saginaw fall sports roundup: Nouvel, Dow claim tennis regional titles
After claiming a Tri-Valley Conference title, Saginaw Nouvel decided to add one more championship. The Panthers finished with 17 points to win the Division 4 boys tennis regional championship at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw. Frankenmuth and Bullock tied for second with 13 points each, with all three teams...
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Carrollton win over Hemlock
HEMLOCK, MI - The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action as Hemlock football faced Carrollton in week 7 of the season. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above gallery...
See Saginaw area’s top Week 7 performances, with Player of Week poll
The top players again took a step forward in Week 7 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season. The Saginaw area saw its share of top performances, as teams fight for conference titles and playoff spots.
You vote, we go: Choose which Saginaw/Bay City Week 8 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
There’s two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, and teams in the Saginaw and Bay City area continue to fight for conference titles and playoff berths. MLive’s Photo Game of the Week Poll is open for business. Check out the five games on this week’s poll and vote for your favorite, and MLive will send a photographer to the winning game. MLive.com subscribers will receive free downloads on all of the high-resolution photographs.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Oct. 7, 2022
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Boys Varsity Football beats Alma 42 – 7
On the annual Homecoming game, the Eagles hosted the Alma Panthers and won a 42 – 7 Tri-Valley 8 contest. Frankenmuth took the opening possession of the game 70 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a Aiden Hoard to Sam Barger 35 yard TD pass play and Will Soulliere would add the first of his 6 PAT’s for the game. On Alma’s ensuing possession, the Eagles forced a punt and the offense went back to work. Barger would conclude the Eagles next drive of 79 yards with a 1 yard TD run at the 2:11 mark of the 1st quarter for a 14 – 0 lead. With 56 seconds remaining in the 1st half, Hoard would connect with Hunter Bernthal on a 12 yard pass giving the Eagles a 21 – 0 lead going into halftime. Frankenmuth would add two 3rd quarter scores with a Carson Knoll 5 yard run and Zak Andrews 28 yard scamper. The lone 4th quarter score was a Bernthal 13 yard run. Alma would spoil the Eagles shutout bid, scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the game on a 36 yard TD pass. The Eagle defense was steller throuhgout the game with six quarterback sacks and limiting the Panthers to 81 yards of offense. Colin Main was the leading tackler with 6 and Brendan Marker recovered a fumble. Frankenmuth offense tallied 420 yards of offense with 158 yards passing and 262 rushing. Barger was the leading rusher with 83 yards on 8 attempts and Griffin Barker followed with 79 yards rushing. Hoard was 7 of 14 passing to five different recievers. The win assures the Eagles at least a share of the Tri-Valley 8 and with a win next week against the Garber Dukes would give them an outright championship.
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
Flushing boys, Goodrich girls win Genesee County Cross County Championships
FLINT – Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was the girls winner in 18:30.50.
Freeland turns to defense, scales Mountain to beat Swan Valley
FREELAND, MI – In Freeland’s first five wins, the Falcons averaged more than 49 points a game. Win No. 6 was not going to be like the first five. “Anybody who thought this was going to be a blowout,” Freeland coach Kevin Townsend said, “doesn’t understand this rivalry.”
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Very disappointed and zero tolerance
EAST LANSING – Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss with a 49-20 defeat against Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are mired in their longest losing streak since dropping five straight in 2019. It was also their seventh straight loss against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0), which dominated on Saturday.
Fox17
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, Mich. — A man has died while participating in a northern Michigan canoe race over the weekend. The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie. We’re...
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
idesignarch.com
Stunning Lighthouse-Inspired Home on the Edge of Lake Huron
Sited on a peninsula northeast of Bay City, Michigan, this spectacular dream house was inspired by the architectural design of a lighthouse. At the top of the lighthouse tower, glass railings surround the 360-degree balcony, allowing views of the lake in all directions. Designed by DesRosiers Architects, the concept of...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
audioinkradio.com
Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’
Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
