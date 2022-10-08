ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Casey Thompson guides Nebraska’s comeback at Rutgers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dvv9W_0iQtEwFM00

Casey Thompson threw two second-half touchdown passes and Nebraska rallied from down 13 at the half to beat Rutgers 14-13 in a Big Ten Conference game on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J.

Thompson’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer with 8:54 left was the game-winner. The score came one play after Myles Farmer intercepted Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon, who was picked off three times in the second half.

After throwing two interceptions in the first half, Thompson finished with 232 yards on 24-of-36 passing to help Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) snap a 10-game skid in one-score games.

Down 13-0 at the half, Nebraska got on the board with a 7-yard touchdown catch by tight end Travis Vokolek, who began his career at Rutgers. The Cornhuskers converted a fourth-and-2 from the Rutgers 26 earlier in the drive.

The Nebraska defense held Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) to 85 yards in the second half after allowing 263 in the opening half. The Scarlet Knights had one last chance, getting the ball at their own 20-yard line with 1:03 to go, but Simon was intercepted by Malcolm Hartzog near midfield three plays later.

Rutgers scored on its opening possession for the third consecutive game, with quarterback Noah Vedral running for a 21-yard touchdown. Vedral, who played for Nebraska in 2018 and ’19, had 160 yards of total offense but connected on just 6 of 15 passes.

Simon was 6 of 15 for 100 yards and three interceptions.

A blocked punt by the Scarlet Knights’ Max Melton set up a Jude McAtamney 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter, putting Rutgers up 10-0. McAtamney added a 40-yard field goal midway through the second quarter for a 13-0 edge.

Melton also had one of Rutgers’ two interceptions in the first half.

Nebraska snapped a six-game losing streak in road or neutral-site games, temporarily moving into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten’s West Division. Rutgers absorbed its 21st consecutive home loss in conference play.

The Cornhuskers remain on the road when they visit Purdue on Oct. 15, while Rutgers has a bye before hosting Indiana on Oct. 22.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
hammerandrails.com

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center

It is a battle for first place in the Big Ten West! No, really! Both Purdue and Nebraska are leading the Big Ten West at 2-1. Nebraska has lost to a moribund Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and has fired its coach, but it is 2-1 in league play. Purdue is coming home after two huge road wins at Minnesota and Maryland and are riding a three-game winning streak after a 1-2 start.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Nebraska Football
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Alabama State
Piscataway Township, NJ
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Piscataway Township, NJ
Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
State
Nebraska State
NJ.com

Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi

Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#College Football#American Football
1011now.com

Possible skyscraper for 9th and P Streets

Waverly wins District Softball title, advances to state for first time since 2004. Waverly defeats Beatrice to claims the District B-4 championship and advance to the NSAA State Softball Tournament. Updated: 24 hours ago. Highlights of the Centennial Conference Volleyball Championship between GICC and Lincoln Lutheran. Doane, Concordia pick up...
WAVERLY, NE
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
kfornow.com

Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln

Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
Kearney Hub

Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy