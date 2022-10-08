ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Prep Football: Man pulls away late in win at Shady

By Tyler Jackson
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4byD_0iQtDskf00

Gallery by Tina Laney

Shady Spring – Shady Spring faltered late Friday evening, dropping a 41-22 decision to Man Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field.

The Tigers stayed within a touchdown all throughout the third quarter but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Man cemented the victory for the visitors from Logan County.

Adam Richmond paced the Tigers with three rushing touchdowns while James Sellards ran for 81 yards. Brady Green completed 15 passes, 10 of which found the hands of Jalon Bailey.

Shady falls to 2-5 and will travel to Mingo Central next Friday.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – SS: Brady Green 13-4, Adam Richmond 10-73-3, James Sellards 14-81

Passing – SS: Green 15-23-161-0 TD-1 INT

Receiving – SS: Jalon Bailey 10-83, Tyler Mackey 1-15, Adam Richmond 2-31, Gavin Davis 1-12, James Sellards 1-20

