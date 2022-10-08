Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio: 3 People Shot Outside High School Football Game [Video]
Three people outside of a high school football game in Ohio were shot on Friday. Their wounds are said to not be life-threatening, according to police. The shooting happened in Toledo. The shots rang out at a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic. At this time there are...
sunny95.com
3 hurt in shooting outside Toledo HS football stadium
TOLEDO (AP) — Police say three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game in Toledo Friday night. Officials say shots were fired outside the Whitmer High School stadium in Toledo around 9:30 p.m. Friday during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School.
WTOL-TV
VIDEO | On Patrol: Live captures Toledo police response to Whitmer High School shooting
Three people were shot Friday night outside the Whitmer football stadium. Video courtesy of REELZ.
WKYC
"These are people not a part of our teams, not a part of our schools. These are outsiders" | Washington Local responds to football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials said no less than 15 deputies were working at the Whitmer and Central Catholic high school football game on Friday where a shooting happened outside Whitmer's stadium during the 4th quarter Friday night. Witnesses said security was so tight at Whitmer's football stadium, Central's fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOL-TV
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police
TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
WKYC
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police cite three men for fighting in two incidents
Bowling Green Police cited three men for fighting in the early hours of Saturday. Around 2:50 a.m., police noticed a food truck employee yelling at a man in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The food truck employee told police the male was starting fights in the parking lot with other customers.
Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Worst fake of the year? College football team horribly botches FG play
Down 17-0 against Buffalo, Bowling Green had an opportunity to cut into the deficit. Deep in Buffalo territory, the Falcons decided that it was time to try a fake field goal instead of kicking for 3 points. It did not go as planned. The toss from the holder to the...
Two men taken to hospital in critical condition after Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford Twp. on Saturday night. The Monroe County Sheriff says 81-year-old James Martin, of Ottawa Lake was driving a pickup truck north on Cloverlane Rd. around 10:12 p.m. After Mr. Martin stopped at the...
Holland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maumee High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WTOL-TV
Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one man wounded
Toledo Police say they found Aaron Byrd, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right forearm. Police were unable to find a crime scene where this occurred.
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to report of bullet fired into apartment bedroom
Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 200 block of South Mercer Road on Thursday evening after a resident reported some type of bullet had been fired into his bedroom. The resident noticed his window blind was damaged, then found the glass behind it had a hole in it. Drywall...
Comments / 1