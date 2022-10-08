ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

3 hurt in shooting outside Toledo HS football stadium

TOLEDO (AP) — Police say three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game in Toledo Friday night. Officials say shots were fired outside the Whitmer High School stadium in Toledo around 9:30 p.m. Friday during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School.
WKYC

"These are people not a part of our teams, not a part of our schools. These are outsiders" | Washington Local responds to football game shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials said no less than 15 deputies were working at the Whitmer and Central Catholic high school football game on Friday where a shooting happened outside Whitmer's stadium during the 4th quarter Friday night. Witnesses said security was so tight at Whitmer's football stadium, Central's fans...
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
WHIO Dayton

Three people shot outside Ohio football game: Police

TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic at the time of the shooting. The Toledo Police...
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
WTOL 11

Man shot overnight in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police cite three men for fighting in two incidents

Bowling Green Police cited three men for fighting in the early hours of Saturday. Around 2:50 a.m., police noticed a food truck employee yelling at a man in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The food truck employee told police the male was starting fights in the parking lot with other customers.
WTOL 11

Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
