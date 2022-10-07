Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ viewers demand a trigger warning: ‘I was bamboozled’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Luckiest Girl Alive." Netflix viewers are issuing their own trigger warnings for "Luckiest Girl Alive," after some watchers say they weren't prepared for the level of violence against the main character in the film. The new movie, based on the 2015 novel of the...
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
TODAY.com
Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember
Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend. On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, "Copingmechanism." The second episode of...
TODAY.com
‘Ticket to Paradise’ star on playing Julia Roberts’ daughter: She 'felt like my real mom’
“Ticket to Paradise” may be Kaitlyn Dever’s ticket to stardom. The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ daughter in the new comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” says it was the role of a lifetime. “One of them is a lot, but two of...
TODAY.com
Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments
Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
TODAY.com
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
TODAY.com
‘SNL’ parodied the Try Guys scandal, and viewers had strong opinions
“Saturday Night Live” offered its take on the Try Guys scandal that made headlines in late September. “SNL” cast members Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes portrayed Try Guys members Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, respectively, in a sketch that parodied the group’s video that addressed their departure from working with founding member Ned Fulmer. (“SNL” is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)
TODAY.com
George Clooney jokes about kids being on set before kissing scene with Julia Roberts
Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts revealed the most "ridiculous" part of filming their newest rom-com, "Ticket to Paradise." TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked Clooney and Roberts if it was awkward to kiss "your dear, dear friend," noting the duo's friendship that has spanned over two decades. "It is when...
TODAY.com
Selena Gomez says she is ‘grateful to be alive’ in emotional documentary trailer
Selena Gomez is getting vulnerable. The singer and actor, 30, shared a raw glimpse into her mental health journey over the past several years in a new trailer for her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.”. “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson and niece Paris Jackson pose for rare photo
Paris Fashion Week wasn’t just the place to be to see what’s on the sartorial horizon for next year. The recent event also gave the public a look at a rare Jacksons reunion, featuring a couple members of the famous family. Janet Jackson and her niece, Paris Jackson,...
Viola Davis, George Takei And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury: 'An Absolute Legend'
“A tale as old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars," Takei wrote. "Rest, great soul.”
TODAY.com
‘House of the Dragon’ actor Emma D’Arcy’s pronunciation of ‘Negroni Sbagliato’ makes the internet swoon
There are few things more acute than the internet’s ability to swoon over less than 10 seconds of film, and never was that more apparent than in the case of one actor on the rise. On Oct. 1, HBO Max posted a short clip on TikTok of actor Emma...
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen posts hilarious video with Anderson Cooper on how weekends have changed since becoming parents
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had a bit of a chaotic weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohen shared a short video on Instagram from his afternoon plans with Cooper. The two appeared to be sitting in a bookstore, with Cooper holding a baby out of frame. In the background of the video, several children could be heard yelling, crying and loudly talking as Cohen hilariously narrated the moment.
TODAY.com
'Celebrity IOU' is returning. Here's the next batch of celebrity guests
On "Celebrity IOU," A-listers grab the sledgehammer and unleash their inner decorators — for a cause. Pairing up with Drew and Jonathan Scott, a.k.a. the Property Brothers, celebrities surprise their loved ones with home makeovers. The second half of Season 3 of the HGTV show returns on Monday, Nov....
TODAY.com
Family decorates their house with a different Halloween scene every day of the month
One family's home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving decor. Steven and Danielle Dinote are the proud owners of "The Skeleton House," a nickname for their home in the San Antonio neighborhood of Stone Oak. Each October, the couple and their teen children decorate their front lawn...
TODAY.com
Comedian chugs beer thrown at her by heckler in viral clip
A comedian is going viral for her response to a heckler that has left social media stunned. While performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Saturday. Oct. 8, Ariel Elias opened up the floor for a question and answer part of her set. She immediately regretted it when one woman in the audience asked her, "Did you vote for Trump?"
TODAY.com
‘Back to the Future’ fans love Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s emotional reunion
It was 1.21 jigawatts of joy for fans when “Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited Oct. 8 at New York Comic Con. The co-stars shared a warm embrace as they took the stage to a thunderous round of applause from those in attendance.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle shares how Prince Harry helped when she was in a ‘dire state’
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared how her husband, Prince Harry, gave her the number of a mental health professional to call during her "worst point." On the Oct. 11 episode of her podcast "Archetypes," titled “The Decoding of Crazy,” the former Meghan Markle revealed how Harry found a professional for her to call.
