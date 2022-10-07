ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments

Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
TODAY.com

Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022

With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
TODAY.com

‘SNL’ parodied the Try Guys scandal, and viewers had strong opinions

“Saturday Night Live” offered its take on the Try Guys scandal that made headlines in late September. “SNL” cast members Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes portrayed Try Guys members Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, respectively, in a sketch that parodied the group’s video that addressed their departure from working with founding member Ned Fulmer. (“SNL” is part of TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson and niece Paris Jackson pose for rare photo

Paris Fashion Week wasn’t just the place to be to see what’s on the sartorial horizon for next year. The recent event also gave the public a look at a rare Jacksons reunion, featuring a couple members of the famous family. Janet Jackson and her niece, Paris Jackson,...
TODAY.com

Andy Cohen posts hilarious video with Anderson Cooper on how weekends have changed since becoming parents

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper had a bit of a chaotic weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohen shared a short video on Instagram from his afternoon plans with Cooper. The two appeared to be sitting in a bookstore, with Cooper holding a baby out of frame. In the background of the video, several children could be heard yelling, crying and loudly talking as Cohen hilariously narrated the moment.
TODAY.com

'Celebrity IOU' is returning. Here's the next batch of celebrity guests

On "Celebrity IOU," A-listers grab the sledgehammer and unleash their inner decorators — for a cause. Pairing up with Drew and Jonathan Scott, a.k.a. the Property Brothers, celebrities surprise their loved ones with home makeovers. The second half of Season 3 of the HGTV show returns on Monday, Nov....
TODAY.com

Comedian chugs beer thrown at her by heckler in viral clip

A comedian is going viral for her response to a heckler that has left social media stunned. While performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on Saturday. Oct. 8, Ariel Elias opened up the floor for a question and answer part of her set. She immediately regretted it when one woman in the audience asked her, "Did you vote for Trump?"
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

