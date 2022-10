Maryland football hosts the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium on Saturday in its third conference matchup of the 2022 season. The Terps enter the game at 4-1 (1-1 in the Big Ten), looking to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2013. Purdue, on the other hand, started the season 2-2 — falling by one score to both Penn State and Syracuse — but defeated Minnesota last week at could be a real contender in the Big Ten West.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO