9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Despite receiving help, many still don’t know what comes next after Ian
Lakes Regional Library has become the disaster recovery center for Lee County and is the place where people impacted by the storm in varying ways come together to get help. A lot of the people who visit the disaster recovery center don’t what the next move is for them after Hurricane Ian. Some, though, are surprised by the amount of help they are able to get.
floridapolitics.com
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
getnews.info
Public Adjuster Offers Insurance Claim Assistance To Property Owners Who Sustained Property Damage From Hurricane Ian In Florida
La Consulting – Public Adjusters is a public adjusting firm based in Fort Myers, FL and service the entire State of Florida. The Company specializes in helping home owners whose property has sustained property damage receive full and fair compensation for their insurance company for damages to their property.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
FEMA Provides Over $150 Million To Hurricane Ian Survivors In Florida, Supports Operation Blue Roof
Hundreds of FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams continue going door-to-door to help survivors with their unique needs, and to date, FEMA has awarded over $150 million in assistance to survivors. FEMA also continues to open more Disaster Recovery Centers across the impacted areas, with
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
Unlicensed contractor arrested as officials remind public to keep their guard up
Law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be on guard with their property and their money while on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Why Fort Myers and parts Lee County are still under boil water notices
A boil water notice is still in place for people living in Fort Myers and parts of Lee County, and it has residents wondering why it is taking so long for the water to be safe. There are a few reasons why a boil water notice is issued. Particularly after...
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
usf.edu
Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers
The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
WINKNEWS.com
People line up for hours for FEMA hurricane assistance in Port Charlotte
Hurricane Ian has left many people in need of assistance in various forms. One of the organizations offering help is FEMA, and it is drawing lines in Port Charlotte. Vinette Burks, from Port Charlotte, was one of the people who lined up to get help from FEMA. Burks and her...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice
The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know
Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
