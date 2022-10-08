ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Despite receiving help, many still don’t know what comes next after Ian

Lakes Regional Library has become the disaster recovery center for Lee County and is the place where people impacted by the storm in varying ways come together to get help. A lot of the people who visit the disaster recovery center don’t what the next move is for them after Hurricane Ian. Some, though, are surprised by the amount of help they are able to get.
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
usf.edu

Sarasota spring training stadium is now housing emergency response providers

The spring training home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles is now housing emergency response providers following Hurricane Ian's landfall in Southwest Florida. Ed Smith Stadium in northern Sarasota is the Orioles' blocks-long complex featuring a 8,000-seat baseball field for spring training games, several other practice fields, and grass-covered parking lots.
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rescinds boil water notice

The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on Sept. 28. In two days, the Lee County Department of Health took and tested a month’s worth of water samples to ensure Cape Coral’s water was not contaminated due to loss of pressure from hurricane damage.
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL

