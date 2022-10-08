ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Sycamore Brewing Relocating In South End With A Moving Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City favorite Sycamore Brewing is having a moving party over the weekend after 8 years at its original South End location. But the brewery isn’t going far. The brewery known for its Candy IPA is moving next door. Sycamore Brewing will be among the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver

DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
DENVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area

Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fisher
Person
Kelly Downs
country1037fm.com

Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Bank Tiny Home Tour visited the Rea Road branch on Oct. 5. A miniature home, complete with a front porch and yard, offered visitors a chance to meet the U.S. Bank mortgage team to discuss their homeownership dream – and grab a free treat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Parent School Fair Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Parent’s School Fair is happening Saturday, October 15 in Camp North End. Casey Wilson, Co-host and Event Planner for the Charlotte Parent School Fair and Walter Hall, Director of Magnet Programs in CMS stopped by Rising to share more details. This event has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Coffee Shop#Beer#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Mountain Candy
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Travel chaos' at Charlotte airport as traffic backs up to entrance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, travelers described the scene at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as "travel chaos". The airport is undergoing some extensive renovations and people are left feeling the impact. Traffic was backed up, stretching all the way from the departures and arrivals areas to the entrance. Some travelers who spoke to WCNC Charlotte said they were seeing a lot of red.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for information to find Willie McLean, who went missing Saturday evening. Mrs. McLean was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on October 8th at her home on Coronet Way in North-West Charlotte. She is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy