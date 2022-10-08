Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry
Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
brproud.com
McCray’s 4 total TDs help Southern beat PVAMU 45-13
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) – Benny McCray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Austin Pitre III and ran for two more scores to help Southern beat Prairie View A&M 45-13 Saturday. McCray finished 16-of-22 passing for 275 yards and had 10 carries for 85 yards. Southern (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern...
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
Before David Robinson Jr. was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football
Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.
brproud.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly speaking to media before Tigers head to ‘The Swamp’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What a difference one week makes?. LSU came into the Tennessee game with a record of 4-1 and dreams of a big home win against the Volunteers. Fast-forward to the end of that game and the Tigers now sit at 4-2 after a blowout loss to the Volunteers.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville and QB Zae Teasett make a statement in 4-5A with a strong showing vs. Central
Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove. With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
LSU commit MJ Seo, a right-handed pitcher, displays special abilities
JUPITER, FLORIDA – MJ Seo was in his comfort zone toeing the rubber on the mound in the big stadium on Thursday afternoon. To the 18-year-old right-hander from Plano, Texas, pitching at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was just another day at the ballpark. That’s because Seo is used to facing top ...
brproud.com
The SU Jaguars defeat the Prairie View Panthers 45-13
PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Jaguars will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Blackshear Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. Check here for live updates. 4th Quarter: 45-13 SU. 7:14 p.m. End of the 4th Quarter. 6:03 — SU: Defensive Back Jordan...
225batonrouge.com
LSU’s Olivia Dunne has highest NIL valuation among female college athletes
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been a big winner when it comes to making NIL money, and is on the top of the female NIL valuations list according to college sports website On3. Dunne’s valuation is in the top five of all college athletes, at $2.3 million and is the highest of all female athletes, OutKick reports.
brproud.com
Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
brproud.com
Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
brproud.com
LSU Football falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13
BATON ROUGE, La. – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral
Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
WAFB.com
Brian Kelly Post Game Comments - 10/8/2022 (Full News Conference)
Eric Dooley prepares to return to Prairie View to face old team. New Southern head coach Eric Dooley will be returning to the program where his college head coaching career started, Prairie View A&M, on Saturday, Oct. 8. Southern DT Jason Dumas named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Updated:...
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
brproud.com
Police investigating after multiple vehicles burglarized on campus during LSU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For some, the result of the LSU football game was not the only bad thing to happen on Saturday. LSU is confirming that there were “multiple vehicle burglaries during the game.”. There were three locations on campus that were reportedly hit by the...
Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return
Southern University made easy work of the defending SWAC West champs on Saturday. The post Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
brproud.com
LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
