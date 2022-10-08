ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

New traditions mark latest chapter of East Ascension, St. Amant rivalry

Following the end of the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out last year, new traditions have been established for 2022. The Shout Out event pitted East Ascension against St. Amant in a contest to determine the loudest fan base. Last year marked the last time the Spartans and Gators joined forces for...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

McCray’s 4 total TDs help Southern beat PVAMU 45-13

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) – Benny McCray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Austin Pitre III and ran for two more scores to help Southern beat Prairie View A&M 45-13 Saturday. McCray finished 16-of-22 passing for 275 yards and had 10 carries for 85 yards. Southern (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

The SU Jaguars defeat the Prairie View Panthers 45-13

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Jaguars will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Blackshear Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. Check here for live updates. 4th Quarter: 45-13 SU. 7:14 p.m. End of the 4th Quarter. 6:03 — SU: Defensive Back Jordan...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
brproud.com

Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Caliente Mexican Craving near LSU closing after 10 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus on Lee Drive will be closing its doors on Oct. 23 after 10 years in business. In a statement, the Caliente Mexican Craving’s owners said the decision to shut down the Lee Drive location was due to several reasons. The restaurant’s lease was due for renewal in May but the owners decided that they want to own the building any of their businesses are in. Another reason for closing is to focus growing menu concepts for their ghost kitchen.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Football falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Football
The Spun

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Brian Kelly Post Game Comments - 10/8/2022 (Full News Conference)

Eric Dooley prepares to return to Prairie View to face old team. New Southern head coach Eric Dooley will be returning to the program where his college head coaching career started, Prairie View A&M, on Saturday, Oct. 8. Southern DT Jason Dumas named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Two crashes on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two crashes occurred on LSU campus Sunday (October 9) evening. According to The City of Baton Rouge, it was around 6:50 when the collisions occurred. One unfolded at 230 Campus Lake Drive, which is near South Campus Drive. The second crash was reported on Dalrymple Drive at Highland Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
SHREVEPORT, LA

