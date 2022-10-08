Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, October 7?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked football teams handled their business on Friday, October 7. PennLive will continue to update results when those games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12)...
Vote now: What was Pennsylvania’s high school football play of the week for games played October 6-8?
From Marple Newtown’s Brian Box to Perry Traditional Academy’s Julian Walker, there were plenty of great plays around Pennsylvania in games played October 6-8.
Lancaster Catholic wins a nail-biter against Annville-Cleona in Week 7
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, Lancaster Catholic won their week seven thriller over Annville-Cleona by a score of 14-13 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its […]
Oct. 8 Soccer: Clearfield Girls Blank Bald Eagle; Galeton Boys Edge Port Allegany
WINGATE, Pa. – Elle Smith recorded a hat trick as Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area, 3-0. Smith scored twice in the first half, once on an unassisted goal and the other on a penalty kick. She tacked on another unassisted goal in the second half. Cayleigh Walker had two...
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Avery Massaro
Being a part of a WPIAL championship team is the ultimate dream for any high school athlete in Western Pennsylvania. Being a part of a state championship contender isn’t bad either. While the Latrobe girls tennis team didn’t win the PIAA title in 2020, the Wildcats made it all...
Westmoreland high school notebook: Jurica, Derry set for WPIAL team golf semifinals
Call it a point of validation. Derry senior golfer Hunter Jurica won the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship last week at Oakmont Country Club, following his opening 74 at Hannastown Golf Club with a 78 at Oakmont for an 11-over-par 152. Derry has risen to become a WPIAL contender in...
