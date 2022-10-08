ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 7, Lancaster Catholic won their week seven thriller over Annville-Cleona by a score of 14-13 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its […]

ANNVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO