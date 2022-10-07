Read full article on original website
Bob Miller
3d ago
And the Insider Trading that allowed almost every member of Congress to join the “Millionaire’s Club” in the last four years alone? Pretty scary Congress is allowed to investigate Congress now that they have assumed control of the DOJ and SEC!
joelfarm
3d ago
Yup. My Senator, Richard Burr is slinking into retirement with well over 100 million dollars(that is known of), and has been in the D.C. cesspool for about 25 years. Before he was elected in 1995, he was a salesman. Do the math.
Retiredguy
3d ago
Can the House Ethics Committee really be trusted after what AOC and the Squad has said and done with no action from the committee? I think not!
