Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Daily Scoop

This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay

The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Black Enterprise

Brown Water, No Electricity, No Help — Black Residents in One Florida Neighborhood Feels Forgotten About After Hurricane Ian

Residents say authorities are dragging their feet to aid a historically African American neighborhood in Fort Myers Florida. Following the disruption of Hurricane Ian, low-income communities in Florida are reportedly still awaiting assistance from authorities and lawmakers. According to NPR, the storm's aftermath has caused a shortage of resources for...
FORT MYERS, FL
WSVN-TV

Kitten in Boston gets head stuck in clear jar

(WSVN) - They say curiosity killed the cat but this time it sent one to infinity and beyond. A kitten in Boston, now named Buzz Lightyear from the "Toy Story" franchise, got her head stuck in a clear jar. The Animal Rescue League of Boston found the 6-month-old...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn't break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
speedonthewater.com

Englewood Beach Race Decision Likely This Week

In addition to being the Offshore Powerboat Association's final event of the year and its own world championships, the Englewood Beach, Fla., races November 17-20 were slated to determine American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique world champions in the V-bottom classes. Damage to the area from Hurricane Ian, which reached landfall in Fort Myers Beach just 80 miles south of the longtime OPA venue, put the event in question.
ENGLEWOOD, FL

