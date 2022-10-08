ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky makes opening night roster

Slafkovsky was a surprising first pick after Shane Wright’s name dominated the draft headlines leading up to the July selection process. He was named MVP of the 2022 Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games with Slovakia. Slafkovsky also played with Slovakia’s World Championship team, acting as a key piece of the team’s attack.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Toews, Davidson, Stillman

With the NHL’s regular season around the corner, the headlines surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks have begun to shift accordingly. Rather than supporters having to participate in a guessing game based mostly on speculation and hearsay, we’re now seeing real storylines that will impact their results through 2022-23. This...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Jason Dickinson
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22

In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization

The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Boeser Return, Stillman Trade & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After a disappointing start to the preseason that saw the Vancouver Canucks go...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Alex DeBrincat

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Last Stop: Hamilton, on Ottawa Senators pending UFA Alex DeBrincat. “Well, we should just mention it because there’s a report that they were talking deeply. I...
NHL
NBC Chicago

The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Matt Eberflus Changing Bears Practice to Kick Start Team in First Half

Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers

With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy