The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
This former Blackhawks fan favorite is back with the team
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky makes opening night roster
Slafkovsky was a surprising first pick after Shane Wright’s name dominated the draft headlines leading up to the July selection process. He was named MVP of the 2022 Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games with Slovakia. Slafkovsky also played with Slovakia’s World Championship team, acting as a key piece of the team’s attack.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Toews, Davidson, Stillman
With the NHL’s regular season around the corner, the headlines surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks have begun to shift accordingly. Rather than supporters having to participate in a guessing game based mostly on speculation and hearsay, we’re now seeing real storylines that will impact their results through 2022-23. This...
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
Golden Knights re-sign former second-round pick Nic Hague to three-year deal
It took basically all of training camp but the Golden Knights have worked out a deal with RFA defenseman Nic Hague, announcing that they’ve signed him to a three-year contract. The deal will carry an AAV of $2,294,150 which allows them to best maximize their LTIR pool once season-opening...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Yardbarker
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization
The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Boeser Return, Stillman Trade & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After a disappointing start to the preseason that saw the Vancouver Canucks go...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Alex DeBrincat
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Last Stop: Hamilton, on Ottawa Senators pending UFA Alex DeBrincat. “Well, we should just mention it because there’s a report that they were talking deeply. I...
The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
Matt Eberflus Changing Bears Practice to Kick Start Team in First Half
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk
WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers
With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
Bulls' Javonte Green Doesn't View Starting at PF as Competition
Javonte Green doesn’t view starting at PF as competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Somebody will start at power forward for the Chicago Bulls in the Oct. 19 regular-season opener in Miami. Just don’t tell Billy Donovan it’s a demotion for Patrick Williams if it isn’t the former...
How Bears' Matt Eberflus Plans to Avoid First-Year Coach Thursday Night Trap
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus has been around the NFL for a long time. The Bears' rookie head coach has spent years collecting information and tactics for when he got his shot at the helm of an NFL franchise. That includes how to prepare a team for a short...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
