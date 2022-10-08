ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannelton, IN

Street closures for the Heritage Festival

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rViZF_0iQtCbsv00

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelton Police Department say there will not be any parking allowed in the following place starting at 6 a.m. on October 8.

  • Washington St. from 7th St. to 4th St.
  • 4th St., 5th St. and 6th St. from Washington St. to the first intersection street or alley.
Mohr Road closure scheduled for September 28

Police officials say this is to allow space for the Heritage Festival to take place. The closure was authorized by the Board of Public Works and Safety and therefore any cars that are parked there will be towed.

Reports say there were notices place on cars and in mailboxes in the area of the closure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tour showcases historic Evansville in the 1960’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many area residents were able to get a blast to the past this weekend with a walking tour in Evansville. The tour gave a look back at what the city was like sixty years ago in the 1960’s. Tom Lonnberg and Terry Hughes led the free tour of Main Street earlier […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Parade kicks off Fall Festival finale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend wrapped up this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but not without a big parade to celebrate first. Saturday afternoon, the parade made its way down Franklin Street with a special guest — Deputy Bryan Hicks. It’s now been over a year since he was shot while responding […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

National Night Out brings Boonville community together

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bad weather in August forced the Boonville Police Department to postpone “National Night Out”, but Sunday’s weather brought the community back out for the event. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event usually held the first Tuesday of August. Sunday’s event was at City Lake with free food, inflatables and […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannelton, IN
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire Prevention Week kicked off at Newburgh Popeyes

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In its 100th year, Fire Prevention Week is being observed around the Tri-State by several local agencies. The Ohio Township Fire Department in Warrick County is kicking off the week with a stop at well-known fast food restaurant. The department encouraged everyone to join them at the Popeyes in Newburgh […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Castle Bands Half Pot reaches $100K milestone

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One lucky winner will be taking home a good chunk of change as the drawing inches closer for the Castle High School Bands Half Pot. At the start of the weekend, the half pot total reached a massive milestone of $100,000. That total has continued to climb slowly throughout the day. […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Local Life#Localevent#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Dinosaurs invade downtown Evansville in lifelike event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were in downtown Evansville this weekend, you might have come face-to-face with your favorite prehistoric pal. A dinosaur invasion took over the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. Nearly seventy lifelike dinosaur and dragon exhibits were lined throughout the building for Dino & Dragon Stroll. Organizers tell […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD selecting lucky local students for Disney magic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Every year, the Evansville Police Department welcomes several kids from area schools to join them on a magical trip to Disney World. Through “Cops Connecting with Kids”, the department will soon be choosing those lucky students for next year’s trip. “This is a very special moment for lucky students from each […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fiesta Evansville returns for 8th year

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — From the east side to the west side, festival season is in full swing in the Tri-State. The 8th annual Evansville Fiesta took over Wessleman Park today. The festival is one of the largest Latino festivals in the region and typically brings in hundreds of people to the east side park. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Come meet the candidates at Bally’s Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Property Owner & Manager Association (POMA) invites people to come network while keeping up to date on what’s happening in the Property Management Industry… and they also plan to host Meet the Candidates Night. Candidates’ Night will be on October 20, at 6:00 p.m. The event will happen at Bally’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Families enjoy beautiful day at Cates Farm

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many people of the Tri-State were at the Fall Festival for its last day, many other families decided to start their weekend off and enjoy the beautiful day on the other side of the river. Cates Farm in Henderson County is home to many fun activities, including pumpkin picking, […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Building Blocks enjoys first Fall Fest experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With 101 years in the books, there is a lot of tradition in the Fall Festival. But there are also those celebrating their first time on West Franklin Street. Building Blocks in Evansville, who recently changed its name, say the Fall Festival is the perfect place to get their name out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police react to recent stabbings

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Police in Evansville are investigating two deadly stabbings that happened within hours of each other over the weekend. Police say it is not un-heard of, but it is out of the norm. The first stabbing happened on Friday night in the 1200 block of Park Street on the southside of the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy