Street closures for the Heritage Festival

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelton Police Department say there will not be any parking allowed in the following place starting at 6 a.m. on October 8.

Washington St. from 7th St. to 4th St.

4th St., 5th St. and 6th St. from Washington St. to the first intersection street or alley.

Police officials say this is to allow space for the Heritage Festival to take place. The closure was authorized by the Board of Public Works and Safety and therefore any cars that are parked there will be towed.

Reports say there were notices place on cars and in mailboxes in the area of the closure.

