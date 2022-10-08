Two men accused in a deadly hit and run at bar in Golden over the weekend appeared in court on Monday morning. The suspected driver -- Ruben Marquez -- is being held without bond. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say the incident started late Saturday night as a fight between groups at the Rock Rest Lodge Bar & Grill on Mount Vernon Road, however a court document indicated a heated discussion had happened earlier in the night regarding gangs.After the fight broke out, restaurant staff separated the groups and led one away. They were standing either on...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 46 MINUTES AGO