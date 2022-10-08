Eddie C. McGirt Field at Irwin Belk Complex is named after former JCSU football coach Eddie McGirt, who coached the team from 1959 to 1977, and led the Golden Bulls to their only CIAA championship in 1969. The complex opened in 2003 and includes the 4,500-seat football stadium whose field is named after McGirt. There is also an Olympic-sized track surrounding the field.

