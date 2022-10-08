ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Speedway Digest

Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner

Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
CONCORD, NC
247Sports

Both of WVU's Carolina commits receive prestigious honor

West Virginia has two commitments from the Carolinas - one from North Carolina and one from South Carolina - and both of them received a pretty prestigious honor this afternoon. Both Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell and Denver (NC) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter have been selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wccbcharlotte.com

Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.
CHARLOTTE, NC
stadiumjourney.com

Eddie C. McGirt Field at Irwin Belk Complex – Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls

Eddie C. McGirt Field at Irwin Belk Complex is named after former JCSU football coach Eddie McGirt, who coached the team from 1959 to 1977, and led the Golden Bulls to their only CIAA championship in 1969. The complex opened in 2003 and includes the 4,500-seat football stadium whose field is named after McGirt. There is also an Olympic-sized track surrounding the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Mooresville vs South Iredell

Scenes from Friday night's Homecoming game at South Iredell. Mooresville won 47-14 to take over sole possession of first place in the Greater Metro Conference.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville rolls vs South Iredell, takes sole possession of 1st in conference

TROUTMAN—Maybe it wasn’t a good idea to schedule Mooresville for Homecoming. The Blue Devils put a damper on the festivities with a resounding 47-14 victory at South Iredell on Friday night. Two late defensive touchdowns against Mooresville reserves prevented the Vikings from being shut out. When backup running...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

