cn2.com
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner
Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
Both of WVU's Carolina commits receive prestigious honor
West Virginia has two commitments from the Carolinas - one from North Carolina and one from South Carolina - and both of them received a pretty prestigious honor this afternoon. Both Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell and Denver (NC) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter have been selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Gastonia, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Gastonia. The North Gaston High School soccer team will have a game with Forestview High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Kings Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Hunter Huss High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
Statesville, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Statesville. The Fred T. Foard High School soccer team will have a game with West Iredell High School on October 10, 2022, 13:30:00. The East Lincoln High School soccer team will have a game with Statesville High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
wccbcharlotte.com
Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Event To Be Held October 17th
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Western North Carolina and South Carolina has launched its annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign of Charlotte. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink for the month of October.
stadiumjourney.com
Eddie C. McGirt Field at Irwin Belk Complex – Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls
Eddie C. McGirt Field at Irwin Belk Complex is named after former JCSU football coach Eddie McGirt, who coached the team from 1959 to 1977, and led the Golden Bulls to their only CIAA championship in 1969. The complex opened in 2003 and includes the 4,500-seat football stadium whose field is named after McGirt. There is also an Olympic-sized track surrounding the field.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Mooresville vs South Iredell
Scenes from Friday night's Homecoming game at South Iredell. Mooresville won 47-14 to take over sole possession of first place in the Greater Metro Conference.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!. This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville rolls vs South Iredell, takes sole possession of 1st in conference
TROUTMAN—Maybe it wasn’t a good idea to schedule Mooresville for Homecoming. The Blue Devils put a damper on the festivities with a resounding 47-14 victory at South Iredell on Friday night. Two late defensive touchdowns against Mooresville reserves prevented the Vikings from being shut out. When backup running...
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Historical marker honors Fort Mill school that served Black students during segregation
FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill History Museum is dedicating a historical marker this week for a school that served Black students for decades. The George Fish School operated from 1926 through 1968 and served Black students until the end of segregation, which was when it became Fort Mill Junior High School.
Where are the Charlotte area’s top-ranked public middle schools?
CHARLOTTE — Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Charlotte has scored top marks among local public middle schools, and elementary schools alike, in Niche.com’s newly released rankings. It was one of 10 public middle schools included in the national ranking. CBJ, which has already provided a look at the...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
The Post and Courier
Why a Winthrop University biologist spent her summer looking for rare sunflowers
At times, the search became a blur of green, all grass and stems and leaves. Her eyes strained to find a clue as she stood in the open fields at Anne Springs Close Greenway. Other days, she scoured the roadsides for any sign of the rare plant. And when all...
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Dies After Being Hit By A Bus Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University has released a statement after a 19-year-old student was hit and killed by a bus in Uptown. “Johnson & Wales University grieves the loss of Charlotte Campus sophomore Marielena Vazquez, who will always be remembered as Destiny to her family and friends. A Baking & Pastry Arts major scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”
