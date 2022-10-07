Padres stun Mets with four homers off Scherzer to win Game 1

The Padres' Jurickson Profar celebrates a three-run home run with Austin Nola in the fifth inning against the New York Mets during Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series at Citi Field on Friday, October 7, 2022 in New York. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fans received orange towels Friday as they entered Citi Field.

“I’m gonna wave it until I break my arm,” a man in a personalized Mets jersey said as he exited an elevator an hour before first pitch.

Some 40,000 people did just that early in the evening.

Autumn in New York and The Amazin's in the postseason for the first time since 2016 is quite a scene.

Until the Padres hit four home runs in the first five innings on their way to a 7-1 victory and Mets fans turned on one of their star pitchers and their team and began to boo every move for a time and fight in the stands and eventually all but lose interest. ( Box score. )

Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the second inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

"It definitely quieted down a little bit," said Trent Grisham, whose solo home run in the second inning put the Padres up 3-0.

The Padres hit their first home run in the first inning and the second one in the second inning and two more in the fifth, all of them off three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, and routed the Mets in the first game of their National League wild-card series.

"We want to set a standard here, get our starters some run support, and let them do their job on the bump," said Josh Bell, whose first-inning home run hushed Citi Field. "We were able to do that tonight, and hopefully we can do that tomorrow with (Blake) Snell."

Yu Darvish allowed the Mets one run in seven innings, the longest postseason outing of his career.

Snell will start for the Padres, who with one more victory in the best-of-three series that continues Saturday night (4:37 p.m. PT, ESPN) would be in the NL Division Series beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. (Game 3, if necessary, would be played here Sunday.)

"We got the first one out of the way," said Manny Machado, whose solo homer provided the final Padres' run. "We beat a great guy, and we're going to face another one tomorrow."

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom will start Saturday for the Mets.

Friday was the first time in 22 postseason starts Scherzer allowed more than two home runs and the first time in Mets history an opponent homered four times in a postseason game.

Padres' Manny Machado celebrates a solo one run in the fifth inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

After the blasts by Bell and Grisham, Jurickson Profar rattled a three-run homer off the foul pole in the right-field corner in the fifth inning to make it 6-0. Two batters later, Machado's line drive at 110.5 mph just cleared the wall in left field.

Darvish spread out six hits over his outing. He had retired 10 straight before Eduardo Escobar's home run made it 7-1 in the fifth, and he allowed one hit in each of his final two innings.

Padres' Jurickson Profar celebrates a three-run home run as he rounds the bases in the fifth inning. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

By the time Robert Suarez was jogging in from the bullpen and Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” was playing, thousands of seats were empty. Suarez worked the eighth and Luis Garcia the ninth for the Padres.

The ballpark in Queens was packed and pumped at the start. The buzz began 90 minutes before first pitch. The “Lets Go Mets” chants started shortly after that.

It got quiet for a time after Bell sent a Scherzer fastball 419 feet through the air to the seats beyond left field in the first inning. It got quiet again for a time when Grisham turned on a Scherzer fastball and sent it 401 feet through the air to the seats beyond right field in the second inning.

The crowd rebounded both times, as the Mets tried to rally after each homer but didn’t score.

Padres' Yu Darvish pitches against the New York Mets . (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

They stole three bases, singled twice, were hit by a pitch and twice had a runner at third with one out. But Darvish escaped both times, the beginning of a night in which the Mets would go 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Bell and Grisham were unlikely stars unless one considers how different October hits.

The condensed, intense and magnified setting of the postseason is where big names can become legends and where those that aren’t big names can, too.

Both players had disappointing finishes to the regular season and found themselves sidelined more often because of it.

Bell batted .192 with three home runs in 177 at-bats after arriving in San Diego with Juan Soto via the massive Aug. 2 trade with the Nationals. He started just 10 of the final 16 games after starting 38 of his first 40 games with the Padres.

Grisham batted .107 with one home run in September. He started six times in the final 15 games before the Padres clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.

The switch-hitting Bell was in Friday’s lineup primarily because he was 5-for-12 with three doubles and a home run against Scherzer in his career. Bell and Wil Myers (7-for-25) were the only Padres with more than four at-bats against Scherzer to have better than a .182 average.

Grisham is a left-handed hitter who plays deft defense, so manager Bob Melvin chose him to start against a pitcher who dominates right-handed hitters in a ballpark with a massive outfield.

"They've been big for us over the course of the season, and they have track records," Melvin said. "It's almost like sometimes a relief when a season is over that you struggled a little bit or struggled for a period of time towards the end. It's 0-0. batting averages are back to .000 again, and it's just like a new life for them."

Updates :

9:34 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .