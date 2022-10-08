ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut

By Jenn Brink, Olivia Casey
 2 days ago

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in southeastern Connecticut Friday night.

Officers say a man with a gun robbed Sam’s gas station located at 275 Washington Ave. in Norwich just after 7:30 p.m. The suspect got away with some money.

Ledyard police are also investigating an armed robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road. Police said the store was robbed at gunpoint just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect described in both armed robberies was described as a Black or Hispanic man wearing a black puffy winter jacket or hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes, and a gray/black mask.

Ledyard police released surveillance photos of the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace armed robbery suspect.

No one was hurt in either incident, police said.

Additionally, Groton police are investigating an armed robbery at the Pump N Munch Convenience store, where they’re looking to identify a man.

The man, who entered the store around 8:40 p.m., is described as Black with a large build and possible tattoos on the back of each hand. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black beanie, and a grayish-colored neck gator worn as a face cover.

The man fled on foot and it’s unknown which direction he went. It’s also unknown how much cash he took, police said.

Police said the robbery is likely connected to a possible string of robberies in the area.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents is urged to reach out to the respective police departments:

  • Ledyard Police Department (860) 464-6400
  • Norwich Police Department (860) 886-5561
  • Groton Police Department (860) 445-2451

Stonington police are also investigating a similar incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 7

David Barz
2d ago

Lamont’s Connecticut of criminals. All this is by democrat plan to destroy Connecticut and our country. That’s just fact.

Reply
2
