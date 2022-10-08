Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With seniors leading way, Latrobe gaining respect in WPIAL field hockey circles
Not long ago, elite WPIAL field hockey teams almost certainly would mark down a victory against Latrobe before the games actually were played. The Wildcats lately have been playing like anything but a pushover. They reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship game in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18, losing respectably each time to perennial power Penn-Trafford, which has won six consecutive WPIAL 2A titles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland campus clippings: Yough grad Appolonia scores first goal at YSU
Justine Appolonia was a goal-scoring machine when she played at Yough. The soccer team’s all-time goals leader with 117, Appolonia is now a junior at Youngstown State, and she is becoming more prominent in the Penguins’ attack. Appolonia scored her first career goal for YSU in a 3-0...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night. Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell grad Ian Durci sees receiving numbers rise in second season at Allegheny
Ian Durci can laugh about it now, the way the Burrell football team’s offense has gone from coach Shawn Liotta’s preferred pass-happy style to ground and pound. “I bet coach Liotta isn’t too happy about that,” Durci said with a chuckle. Fortunately for Durci (5-foot-9, 160...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny
Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After cutting it close on the tee, Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton earns spot in PIAA field
Lucy Brayton received no practice swings, little time to relax on the putting green or time to find her focus. When Brayton’s mom pulled up in front of the first tee at Valley Brook Country Club, Lucy only had time to hop out, grab her clubs and head over to sign-in.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Haden Sierocky’s big plays help Ligonier Valley defeat Burrell
Haden Sierocky’s teammates have given him the nickname “Mr. Big Play.”. He certainly lived up to it Friday night. Sierocky rushed for two scores, caught a touchdown pass, had a long kickoff return to start the second half and made a crucial interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead Ligonier Valley past Burrell, 29-15, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches
Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport grinds out win over East Allegheny behind ‘skinny’ offensive line
Freeport might not be the biggest team around, but the Yellowjackets have the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage. That’s what happened Friday night as Freeport posted a key Allegheny 6 Conference victory, 35-13 over East Allegheny. The Yellowjackets ran for 407 yards — 263 by senior Ben...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State's key stats during its 5-0 start
Penn State’s bye week is over. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions produced a pair of impressive victories in the month of September, winning at Purdue (35-31) and Auburn (41-12). But there is still plenty of work left. Remember, Penn State started 5-0 last season and the Lions lost...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin hockey team gets back to work after unforgettable championship season
Win or lose, stand or fall this hockey season, Norwin will always have 2021. The Knights’ magical postseason run included their first PIHL championship and saw them skate with the Class A Penguins Cup across the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The Knights advanced to...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
Pitt G Dior Johnson Suspended Following Felony Assault Charges
The Pitt Panthers guard was charged for an incident last month.
