Man dies from injuries after car accident

VINEMONT, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to a single-vehicle accident on Friday evening.

According to ALEA, Brian K. Baudier, 50, of Vinemont, was critically injured when his car veered off the road and hit a culvert.

Baudier was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transferred to Cullman Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The accident happened on Cullman County Road 1435 near Cullman County Road 1355, just outside of Vinemont.

