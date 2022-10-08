St. John's continues dominance of rival St. Francis with 43-6 victory

St. John's Jesuit continued its dominance on the gridiron over its fiercest rival as the Titans rolled to a dominating 43-6 home win on Friday night.

St. John's won for the ninth consecutive time in the series with a complete performance on both sides of the ball at Lyden Field.

The Titans' defense held the Knights to 75 total yards, including just 10 passing. The offense hummed along, piling up 466 yards of total offense (265 passing and 201 rushing) and forced a running clock in the third quarter.

“Our kids came out and played well. We executed the game plan,” St. John's coach Larry McDaniel said. “It's everything to our community. They are an awesome, outstanding school. We share so many things in common. We're both single-sex. So it's a big deal. Before you are a part of it you don't realize what it means to your people. This is a big one.”

Senior quarterback Blake Lichtenberg completed 18 of 23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and another score in the clash between Three Rivers Athletic Conference foes.

“This is very important. It's been a great rivalry for a long time,” Lichtenberg said. “St. Francis is a great team, school. But we want to beat them. Offense, defense, and special teams all executed. We all just really wanted it. Our offense feeds off our defense.”

Senior wide receiver Tommy Gallagher caught seven passes for 99 yards and two scores. Late in the third quarter, Gallagher scored his second TD of the night on a 31-yard pass play — breaking two tackles on the run. Gallagher then completed a pass to Matty Swift on a two-point conversion. The Titans went up 36-6 and forced a running clock.

“It makes it even sweeter when you beat someone you hate,” Gallagher said. “They've been a rival for a long time. My dad played against them. It means a lot to the community and all the alums. And we continue to beat them. Everybody has confidence now going into playoffs.”

St. John's led by just one point after one quarter at 7-6. But the Titans then scored 36 unanswered points, including 29 in the middle two quarters.

“I talked to our defensive coordinator at halftime and he wasn't real happy,” McDaniel said. “We had missed some tackles. We made some adjustments and we played Titan football.”

The Titans (3-5 overall, 3-2 TRAC) started 0-3 but have won two of four. St. Francis fell to 1-7 and 0-5.

St. John's defeated St. Francis 28-15 last season en route to making the playoffs. The Titans, who were seeded 14th in Region 6 of Division II coming into the game, play at Findlay next week.

St. John's forced a three-and-out to open the game and then marched 53 yards on seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Sophomore running back Aaron Lovett, who rushed for 96 yards, scored on a five-yard sweep around right end.

The Knights responded with a 12-play drive capped by a 28-yard field goal from Travis Kenner. St. Francis quarterback Cam Swiger had key runs of seven and 15 yards on the drive.

St. Francis linebacker Brian King then came up with an interception when he stepped in front of a pass by Lichtenberg. Four plays later, Kenner kicked a 26-yard field goal as the Knights pulled within a point with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

St. John's has won nine of the past 10 against the Knights. St. Francis last defeated St. John's in 2013, a 30-13 win.

“What we are doing on offense now is what we were hoping to do earlier in the season,” McDaniel said. “We're starting to click right now.”